Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs will finish the regular season with two back-to-back games against one another. The only other fixture between these Western Conference franchises this year resulted in a comfortable win for the Spurs.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, May 15th, 2 PM ET (11:30 PM IST)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns stopped their two-game slide with a hard-fought win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Monty Williams' men currently have a 49-21 record and are just one game behind the league-leading Utah Jazz. Winning both these upcoming matchups against the San Antonio Spurs will give the Suns a realistic chance of finishing as the top seed in the West.

Devin Booker's performance will play a huge role in determining where the Phoenix Suns end up. Booker had a tough night against the Blazers but managed to seal the win for the Suns from the charity stripe.

Two-way forward Mikal Bridges is also peaking at the right time for the Phoenix Suns. Bridges recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds against Portland. He has averaged 16.7 points, four rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks in the last 10 games.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Chris Paul saved his best for the last leg of the regular season. The Phoenix Suns' floor general has averaged 19 points and 9.6 assists in the last 10 games while shooting at 55.7% from the field. He continues to torch opponents with his mid-range jumpers and had a team-high 26 points against Portland on Thursday. Paul will be hoping to end the Suns' campaign on a positive note by showing up against the San Antonio Spurs.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

San Antonio Spurs Preview

After losses to the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks in their last two games, the San Antonio Spurs are locked into the 10th seed in the West. They'll be using their upcoming two matchups against the Phoenix Suns as preparation for the first elimination game of the upcoming play-in tournament.

Forward Keldon Johnson has been a success story for the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in his sophomore year. Johnson has been in a bit of a slump over the last 10 days, though. Head coach Gregg Popovich will be expecting him to pull up his socks against the Phoenix Suns.

Dejounte Murray has finally been able to take a considerable leap after a torn ACL in 2018 hindered his growth. Murray has scored the second-most points and dished out the second-most assists for the San Antonio Spurs this season. He's averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 assists and seven rebounds in the last five games.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar Derozan

DeMar DeRozan has responded to his critics by evolving his playing style this season. DeRozan has facilitated the San Antonio Spurs offense with his passing skills and averaged a career-high seven assists per game in the process. He may not be a three-point shooter yet, but DeRozan has been among the best isolation scorers this season. He leads the Spurs in scoring with 21.6 points per game.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C Jakob Poeltl

Suns vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns showed their desperation in their one-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Led by Chris Paul, the Suns have the depth, tenacity and most importantly the desire to compete in the final two games of the season to chase the first seed. The San Antonio Spurs aren't too bad either, but they've simply lacked the needed bite down the stretch in recent weeks. Expect the Suns to win this tie.

Where to watch Suns vs Spurs?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Southwest–San Antonio. You can also live stream the same on the NBA League Pass.

