Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns visit the Scotiabank Arena in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The Suns are tied for the best record in the NBA with 30-9 while the Raptors are steadily climbing the Eastern Conference ladder.

The Suns are coming off two losses in their last five games, including one to the Miami Heat. Devin Booker's efficiency has dropped since returning from a hamstring injury, while his three-point shooting has improved. Chris Paul is leading the league in assists and has forced himself into the early MVP discussion.

The Raptors, meanwhile, have been on a hot streak lately. After not winning more than two games in a row in the last two months, they are on a six-game winning streak right now. They won games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Utah Jazz in that stretch.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker against the Charlotte Hornets

The Suns remain without Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky, who are rehabilitating from their respective knee injuries. Meanwhile, Landry Shamet and Abdel Nader are under the league's health and safety protocols.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Abdel Nader Out Health and Safety Protocols Landry Shamet Out Health and Safety Protocols

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam of the Raptors celebrate

Rookie Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. are both questionable for the game against the Suns due to knee and ankle injuries, respectively. Additionally, Goran Dragic has been away from the team for personal reasons since December 26th and reportedly has no timeline for a return.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Scottie Barnes Questionable Knee Injury Gary Trent Jr. Questionable Left Ankle Injury Goran Dragic Out Personal Reasons

Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will deploy their ideal lineup for this game. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will form the star backcourt with Paul running point. Mikal Bridges will retain his small forward role and Jae Crowder will start as the power forward as usual.

Finally, Deandre Ayton will continue to be at the center spot with JaVale McGee coming off the bench. Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors will start Gary Trent Jr. as a shooting guard if he is eligible to play. He will join Fred VanVleet in the backcourt. If Scottie Barnes can play, he will start as the small forward and OG Anunoby will be the power forward. In either case, Anunoby will start in the frontcourt as one of the two forwards and Pascal Siakam will be the center. If Barnes cannot play then Siakam will be the four and Khem Birch will be the fifth.

Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Toronto Raptors

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Scottie Barnes | F - OG Anunoby | C - Pascal Siakam.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Phoenix Toronto 0 votes so far