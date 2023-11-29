Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction and betting tips | November 29, 2023

The Phoenix Suns will face the Toronto Raptors for the first time this season on Wednesday. Phoenix had a well-deserved two-day rest before trying to extend their seven-game winning streak. Despite missing Kevin Durant over their last two games, the Suns won both of them on the road. “KD” remains questionable today, but Devin Booker’s been playing out of his mind lately.

The Raptors, meanwhile, are still on a roller-coaster ride. After two straight wins, they dropped back-to-back games recently. They will be hoping to stop their slump against the red-hot Suns. Toronto’s quest to win on Wednesday will be difficult considering they will be playing for the second consecutive night.

Toronto’s defense will be focused on Devin Booker. He has carried the Suns in Durant and Bradley Beal’s absence over their last two games. “Book” had a season-high 40 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday before nailing the game-winning three-pointer versus the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Phoenix Suns (11-6) vs. Toronto Raptors (8-10)

Date and Time: November 29, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors: Game preview

The Phoenix Suns continue to deal with injuries from their Big Three of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

For the most part, KD has been the healthiest among the three until the last two games where he has been sidelined due to a sore foot. Phoenix’s role players, however, have done just enough to support their main players and keep their streak going.

The Toronto Raptors are pairing a poor offense with a middle-of-the-pack defense, which has yielded inconsistent results. While their defense has often kept them in games, their offense has mostly faltered to carry them through. They could see their losing slump extend to three games if they can’t be more efficient with their shots.

Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted starting lineups

If Kevin Durant remains sidelined, Kate Bates-Diop, who has been playing well, should continue his run with the starters. Josh Okogie, Jusuf Nurkic, Eric Gordon and Devin Booker round out the first five.

Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl and Dennis Schroder are expected to line up for the Raptors for tip-off.

Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

Durant leads the Suns in scoring with 31.4 points per game. The points prop for him is o28.5 and u29.5. Bettors get -105 for over and -125 for under. He has hit at least 29 points in eight of his last 10 games. Durant topped 31 points over his last five games.

Pascal Siakam tops the Raptors with 19.8 points per contest. The points prop for him is o20.5 and u21.5. Bettors get -125 for both over and under the line. Siakam has hit at least 21 points in six out of his last 10 games.

Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The moneyline for the Suns is -130 while it’s +110 for the Raptors. Phoenix is a -2 favorite against Toronto on Wednesday.

The Raptors will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set while the Suns have not played in two nights. Phoenix is red-hot and could continue winning even if Durant is sidelined.