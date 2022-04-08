Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will head to the Vivint Arena for a Western Conference matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Apr. 8. Phoenix have two wins in the three games played between the two teams this season.

The Suns are coming off a close 113-109 loss to the LA Clippers. They trailed by 29 points going into half-time but showed their resilience by staging a comeback in the second half. Ish Wainright racked up 20 points, while Bismack Biyombo scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench. Despite their best efforts, though,!the Suns fell short.

The Jazz, meanwhile, secured a 137-101 blowout win against the OKC Thunder. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points to lead the way from the front, while Rudy Gobert added 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jaylen Hoard scored 23 points for the Thunder, but that was not enough.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, April 8; 9:30 PM ET (Saturday, April 9; 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season.

They broke the franchise record for the most wins with a victory over the LA Lakers. However, Phoenix will want to continue their amazing run and go on to clinch the NBA championship.

Devin Booker has been their best player this season. His game has elevated to the next level, and his recent performances have helped him make his way into the MVP conversations. The youngster has received all the support he needs from Chris Paul, and the duo have been the leading force behind the Suns' rise to the top.

Against the Jazz, the Suns will look to get back to winning ways. Although they have already clinched the top seed in the West, they will look to go into the postseason on a high.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors

The Utah Jazz has not had a great second half to their season and have slipped to fifth position in the West.

Coach Quin Snyder squashed all rumors about a possible rift between the team's stars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. However, the team still have a lot of issues to figure out ahead of the postseason.

The team has a penchant of giving away big leads. Despite having a three-time defensive player of the year in Gobert, the Jazz have not been able to get the stops in clutch situations. They will look to work on that before the playoffs.

Against the Suns, the Jazz will have a lot to prove. A win against the top team in the West would do wonders to their confidence.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley, G - Donovan Mitchell, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, F - Royce O'Neale, C - Rudy Gobert.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads - April 8, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Phoenix Suns 63-17 +115 Over 226.5 [-110] +2.5 [-110] Utah Jazz 48-32 -140 Under 226.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110]

The Jazz are favored over the Suns, as they have a healthy roster at their disposal. Although the Suns also have their regular starting lineup available, the Jazz have had immense success when they have had all their players fit.

They have won their last two games and look to have found their rhythm, which is why the oddsmakers have given them the better odds to emerge winners.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have gone under the total in five of their last six games The Suns are third in terms of defensive rating, while they are fourth in offensive rating. Devin Booker has averaged 35.3 PPG and 8.7 RPG in three games against the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have gone over the total in four of their last five home games. Rudy Gobert has secured a double-double in four of his last five games. The Jazz have won nine of their last 10 games at home.

Suns vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Suns and the Jazz are strong teams. Both are offensively good and capable of producing great defensive performances. However, considering the availability of players and their better recent form, the Jazz could get a win in this game.

The Jazz have won six of their last 10 games against the Suns.

The total has gone over the total in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.

The Jazz have a 29-11 record at home, while the Suns have a league-best 31-9 record on the road

Where to watch the Suns vs Jazz game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Suns and the Jazz will be nationally televised on NBA TV. Bally Sports Arizona and AT&T SportsNet will locally air it.

