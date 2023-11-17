Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 17, 2023

The Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz game is one of the 11 matchups that the NBA has scheduled for Nov. 17. This will be the second time that the two teams meet in the season. The Suns were the winners in their first encounter and they have also prevailed over the Jazz in their last three meetings, spanning back to the 2022-23 season to the present time.

The Phoenix Suns avoided a third straight loss as they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 133-115, on Wednesday. They still own a losing record of 5-6 entering their 12th game of the season.

Meanwhile, after losing four consecutive games, the Utah Jazz won back-to-back matchups against the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers. They now have a 4-7 record with the hopes of entering their first winning streak of the season against the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz matchup is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 17, at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the action through an online live stream, with the option of choosing between the NBALP and ESPN feeds.

Moneyline: Suns (-200) vs Jazz (+170)

Spread: Suns -5 (-110) vs +5 Jazz (-110)

Total (O/U): Suns (u226.5) vs Jazz (o226.5)

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Preview

With a last-minute roster change, the Suns' big three (Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal) were not able to make their debut as Beal was scratched hours before the tip-off against the Timberwolves. Nursing a back injury, he is still listed as 'doubtful' in the recent IL of the Suns.

Devin Booker may also miss this game as he is marked as 'probable' along with Drew Eubanks. Damon Lee is still out indefinitely with a knee injury and has no timeline for return.

On the other side, the Jazz will still be without big man Walker Kessler who sustained an elbow injury. His return to the roster is scheduled to be around late November.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Predicted lineups

With Utah's Walker Kessler still out, Lauri Markkanen moved to the starting center spot in their previous game. The forwards were John Collins and Ochae Agbaji while the backcourt tandem was Jordan Clarkson and rookie Keyonte George.

For the Suns, Grayson Allen has been elevated to the starter position with Bradley Beal out. With Devin Booker's status still in the air, Josh Okogie is a prime candidate to return to starter status. Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic, and Eric Gordon should round up the starters.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Betting tips

Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz is at 23.5 points on the NBA props against the Suns. In the past four games, he has hit over that mark three times. He should be able to do so again, especially since Kessler is out.

Kevin Durant has been the lone star and the most consistent player for the Suns, having not missed any game. At 28.5 points on the NBA props, he would probably break it again, especially since Booker and Beal are not playing.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

In the last five matchups, the Suns were able to go over the total four times while the Jazz went over in three of the last four. This game is leaning on going over the total when the final buzzer sounds.

With only five points on the spread, the game should go over whether Beal and Booker play or not. The Jazz can't surprise any team now this season and the Suns will need to get more wins as of the moment.