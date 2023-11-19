Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and betting tips | November 19, 2023

The Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz will face each other for the second time in three days. Phoenix emerged with a 131-128 win on Friday behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker’s stellar plays. The Suns snapped the Jazz’s two-game winning streak and will be looking to continue that trend. Bradley Beal will again be unavailable in the rematch due to a lower back strain.

Despite Durant and Booker’s big night, the Jazz were never out of the game. They might have had the chance to win the game had it not been for KD’s crucial three-pointer that doused Utah’s hopes of a victory. Jordan Clarkson had a monster night, scoring 37 points. The Jazz will need another explosion from him or Lauri Markkanen to even their season series with the Suns.

Jazz coach Will Hardy rued after their loss to the Suns that Kevin Durant is just a mismatch for any kind of defense. They will try again tonight to contain one of the game’s deadliest scorers. Devin Booker is another headache Utah has to solve. The shooting guard was flawless as Phoenix’s primary playmaker in the said game.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Phoenix Suns (6-6) vs. Utah Jazz (4-8)

Date and Time: November 19, 2023 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Game preview

The Suns and the Jazz were trading haymakers throughout their game on Friday. Kevin Durant was on fire, but so was Jordan Clarkson. Phoenix was without Bradley Beal but Utah played minus Walker Kessler. It was a seesaw battle that excited the fans. The Jazz just couldn’t pull out the win in front of their home crowd.

More of the same exciting back-and-forth is expected tonight in the rematch. Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and one or two of the starters have to keep up with the explosive duo of KD and Booker. If the Jazz can do that, they will have a good chance of exacting revenge on the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Predicted starting lineups

Suns coach Frank Vogel is likely sticking to his usual starting five when Bradley Beal is not available. Durant, Booker, Eric Gordon, Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen are expected to line up for tip-off.

Will Hardy could counter with John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George and Ochai Agbaji.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Betting tips

Kevin Durant has hit at least 31 points in three of his last four games. The over/under points prop for Kevin Durant is 30.5. Bettors get -104 for over and -120 for under. With the way he has been scoring, he could get past that line by a comfortable margin.

Devin Booker is averaging 29.5 points per game this season. He had 31, 31 and 24 points in his last three games. The over/under points prop for him is 27.5. Bettors get -102 for over and -110 for under.

Booker’s primary task is to set up his teammates. Although he will look for his shots when the team needs it, the line may be a little too high to top.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

The moneyline for the Phoenix Suns is -215 while it is +180 for the Utah Jazz. Phoenix is a -5 favorite to win the game.

The Jazz badly need one of their players to go toe-to-toe against the sizzling-hot Kevin Durant. Jordan Clarkson rose to the challenge on Friday. It remains to be seen who will do that on Sunday.

Utah’s defense has been bad for the entire season. They are 28th in defensive rating. If they can’t limit Durant and Booker and have no one to step up on offense, they will be hard-pressed to even the season series.

The Suns could win the game but the Jazz might cover the spread.