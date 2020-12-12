Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - December 12th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz | NBA Preseason

Date & Time: Saturday, December 12th, 9 PM ET (Sunday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz both have aspirations of a playoff run for 2020-21. While the former wants to make that jump into the postseason after coming close on many occasions, the latter will be hoping to reach beyond the first round.

Phoenix Suns Preview

For the Phoenix Suns, this offseason was all about acquiring veteran leadership. They have quality young pieces to build around as showcased by their unbeaten bubble run. They've now acquired Chris Paul and Jae Crowder to achieve that delicate balance between youth and experience.

Tag a friend who isn’t a Suns fan to remind them @CP3 is on our team.



😏💯 pic.twitter.com/B4qwDr2mhC — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 10, 2020

The Phoenix Suns have found a distinctive identity under the tutelage of head coach Monty Williams. They just need to find that rhythm and push for the playoffs. Devin Booker will continue to be their main guy but expect others to take center stage from time to time as well.

Advertisement

Key Player - Chris Paul

" height="503" width="800" />

Chris Paul

Chris Paul had an unprecedented impact on OKC Thunder last season, especially the young guys. Phoenix Suns traded for the 10-time All-Star with the same expectations and it'll be interesting to see how his presence on the court impacts the game of Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have decided to primarily stick with their tested formula for the previous season. They re-signed Jordan Clarkson and Derrick Favors is now back on the team. Donovan Mitchell signed a max extension while Rudy Gobert will be hoping to get one too.

Advertisement

The Utah Jazz have a few players returning from injuries or quarantine so expect the playing time to be heavily skewed. At the same time, they'll want to reinforce their defensive solidity from the get-go while trying to find some flow on offense.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz's ceiling in the West will be heavily impacted by just how much Donovan Mitchell manages to improve this season. Mitchell's set to be the face of the franchise for the next few years and must build on his performances from the 2020 NBA Playoffs where he averaged 36.3 points per game.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert

Suns vs Jazz Match Prediction

The team rotations for both Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz is highly unpredictable but the key players aren't expected to play extended minutes. However, the Suns seem to be in better shape overall considering that they've not had many members miss workouts. This will likely play in favor of Chris Paul and co. who are expected to win this tie.

Advertisement

Where to watch Suns vs Jazz?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Arizona and AT&T SportsNet. The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - December 12th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21