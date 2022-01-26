Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - January 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz will continue their two-game mini-series on Wednesday, but this time on the latter’s home court - the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. It will be the second meeting between two potential playoff opponents.

Monty Williams’ charges are in sizzling form yet again, reeling off seven straight wins in the last two and a half weeks. The duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker carried the now 37-9 Suns, as they have all season long, to another victory. Paul, was spectacular with a season-high 27 points, highlighted by 15 points in the fourth quarter.

The now 30-18 Utah Jazz are coming off back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, holders of the top two records in the NBA. Although both games were close, the Jazz were unable to execute with poise down the stretch in both outings.

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has missed the last four games due to a concussion. The Utah Jazz greatly missed his ability to create off the dribble and generate offense on his own. Utah will continue to miss him and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in the rematch against the Phoenix Suns.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 26th; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 27th; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Phoenix Suns Preview

CP3 and Devin Booker have been superb for the Phoenix Suns this season. [Photo: Sporting News]

The Phoenix Suns' ability to deal with adversity shined through in their win against the Utah Jazz. They have been able to manufacture wins despite injuries and players trooping into health and safety protocols. There’s a reason why they currently have the best record in the NBA by a significant margin.

In addition to Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns were able to hold off the Jazz behind the performance of unheralded players Cameron Johnson and Bismack Biyombo. The pair combined for 36 points and 19 rebounds to more than makeup for the absence of Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder. Phoenix will once again count on the two to help their superstar duo.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul, also known as the “Point God,” continues to defy Father Time. The 36 year old played a team-high 40 minutes against the Jazz, putting up a rebound short of a triple-double. Paul finished with 27 points, 14 assists and 9 rebounds in yet another clutch performance for the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns hardly missed a beat without Ayton and Crowder because of Paul’s ability to get the most out of his teammates. Cameron Johnson and Bismack Biyombo played with aplomb due in part to how the superstar point guard marshaled them on the floor.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Chris Paul in 2015-2016



POINT GOD. Chris Paul is averaging 10.1 assists and 2.3 turnovers this season. The last person to average 10+ assists with under 3 turnovers was…Chris Paul in 2015-2016POINT GOD. Chris Paul is averaging 10.1 assists and 2.3 turnovers this season. The last person to average 10+ assists with under 3 turnovers was…Chris Paul in 2015-2016 👀POINT GOD. https://t.co/Lj7PeegV0W

Chris Paul pulling the strings towards the end of the game against the Jazz was a perfect example of his ability to impact both ends of the floor.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | C - JaVale McGee

Utah Jazz Preview

All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will not suit up for the Utah Jazz for the second straight game. [Photo: Deseret News]

The Utah Jazz are crippled with injuries heading into this encounter. Two-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell has been in the NBA’s concussion protocol since the team’s loss to the LA Lakers on January 18th. During this time the Jazz have gone 1-3 in Mitchell’s absence.

Meanwhile, another big name player in Rudy Gobert has also been ruled out due to a left calf strain. The team will surely miss Gobert's defensive play, rebounding and imposing presence in the paint

Without the dynamic duo, Utah will have to count on the rest of the roster to pull together. Jordan Clarkson replaced Mitchell in the starting unit but struggled to shoot consistently, putting up just 22 points on 20 shots. Hassan Whiteside covered for Gobert but is clearly nowhere near the deterrent on defense that the latter is.

Mike Conely is slated to come back after getting his well-deserved rest. He should be able to provide a steadying hand to run the offense and help contain the Suns’ impressive backcourt.

Key Player - Mike Conley

Mike Conley remains one of the best under-the-radar point guards in the NBA despite making the All-Star team last season. Now in his third season playing for the Utah Jazz, the veteran playmaker has been producing his usual efficient numbers, averaging 14 points, 3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals this season.

Classy Is Depressed @ClassySpeaks Mike Conley Once Again Having A High Quality Year Going UnNoticed. He’s The Glue That Holds Utah Together



•14 PPG

•5.2 APG

•3 RPG

•1.1 SPG

•43% From Three

•+4.4 EPM(Top 15)

•+11 NET RTG Swing Mike Conley Once Again Having A High Quality Year Going UnNoticed. He’s The Glue That Holds Utah Together•14 PPG•5.2 APG•3 RPG•1.1 SPG•43% From Three•+4.4 EPM(Top 15)•+11 NET RTG Swing https://t.co/cYvP7sdbko

Conley’s absence was evident in the late stages of the game against the Suns. The Utah Jazz looked hesitant and a little out of sync without the crafty 34-year-old veteran. He will be severely tested on both ends of the floor by the dynamic and relentless pairing of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Jordan Clarkson | F - Rudy Gay | F - Royce O’Neal | C - Hassan Whiteside

Suns vs Jazz Match Prediction

Even with Mike Conley and Royce O’Neal back in the lineup, the Utah Jazz will still be without two of their best players in Mitchell and Gobert. Without those two, the Phoenix Suns have the advantage with Paul and Booker running the show.

Phoenix could go 2-0 up in the season series against Utah.

Where to watch the Suns vs Jazz game

National coverage of the game will be provided by ESPN. Bally Sports Arizona and AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain will air the matchup live on local TV.

