Phoneix Suns Injury Report: Latest update on Devin Booker's injuries and Bradley Beal's return

Bradley Beal is listed as "out" for the Phoenix Suns game against the Utah Jazz. The All-Star wing is yet to make his regular-season debut for his new team. The Suns are also unlikely to have Devin Booker in their rotation; he's listed as "doubtful" by the team.

Booker and Beal missed the Suns' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on October 26. However, Booker did play in his team's season opener against the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix won that game. With both stars unlikely to participate, Kevin Durant must carry a heavy offensive load.

The Suns' roster is top-heavy. It's predicated on the star talent of their big three. Without their starting backcourt, Phoenix loses much of its depth and looks susceptible to tough losses. Damion Lee is also ruled out for the game against the Jazz, as he continues his recovery from surgery on his right meniscus.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the time of writing, the Utah Jazz have not submitted their injury report. Still, the Suns should have enough talent to defeat a rebuilding Jazz team. Durant and Jusuf Nurkic could become a troublesome pick-and-roll duo.

Josh Okogie has impressed in the opening two games. Eric Gordon's veteran presence in the backcourt can be a calming factor, too.

Kevin Durant is looking on the bright side of the Phoenix Suns injury issues

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Mark Medina following his team's October 26 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Durant was optimistic. Yes, the Suns are missing two of their best players and yes, their absence limits the big three's chances to develop some on-court chemistry.

However, Durant believes the big three will quickly gel together. The offensive freedom being given to the Suns by head coach Frank Vogel means that he, Booker, and Beal can all take turns initiating the offense, and that will allow them to be dangerous despite their lack of on-court cohesion.

“It’ll be good," Durant said. "The only thing will be, ‘Who will bring the ball up?” That’s just a different part. It’s not as traditional as past teams that we’ve all been on. We’ve had point guards that bring the ball up. Now we can all do it and initiate the offense. That makes us even more dangerous up top.”

Of course, Durant and Booker have spent half a season playing together. Yet, figuring out where Beal fits into things on the offensive end will take some time. But, if the franchise is empowering each of its All-Stars to initiate the offense and run actions, then it won't take long until the Suns are steamrollering through opponents. First, though, Booker and Beal need to get healthy.