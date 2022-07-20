“I have a massive poster of Michael in my driver’s room” - Pierre Gasly says meeting Michael Jordan and talking about his competitiveness was a magical moment

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is one of the most transcendent athletes in the history of professional sports. Jordan's name and brand are known worldwide.

It is known that his prominence and competitive nature have set an example for generations of basketball players. He's also inspired athletes in other sports.

Prominent F1 driver Pierre Gasly recently spoke about how Jordan postively affected him. Even though he is a French professional driver, he has been able to use the basketball legend as an inspiration.

During an interview with Slow News Day, Gasly spoke about Jordan's influence on him as a kid. He went on to detail how he'd had dinner with the legendary Chicago Bulls player.

"You can see the smile on my face. I don't think there was anything that I could have liked more than that. I mean, it was so inspiring. I had the chance. I had a new sponsor at the start of the year with his business partner, and I did tell him, 'You know I have a massive poster of Michael in my driver's room, which I always look at before to jump in the car.'"

Many people grew up with some kind of Michael Jordan memorabilia, but few have ever had the opportunity to meet the NBA legend. When Pierre Gasly got the chance to make the meeting happen, he wanted the particular moment more than anything.

It was like, it's no joke, if this happens, I'll be the happiest guy in the world. Yeah, it did happen. I had dinner with MJ like just before the Miami Grand Prix, three-hours dinner, and it was just incredible to exchange with him about his career mentality. The leadership that he had and still has, how competitive he is, and it was just a magical moment."

For someone to have dinner with one of the people who inspires them is already a special moment. Gasly got to meet Jordan and learn first-hand about his competitiveness and leadership, which are the stuff of legend. These are just two reasons why Gasly and others love him.

Michael Jordan's competitiveness helped him become one of the greatest players of all time

At the F1 Grand Prix of Miami, Jordan spoke with Pierre Gasly about competitiveness.

Michael Jordan developed a reputation as one of the most significant competitors of all time. He influenced people like Pierre Gasly because of his competitiveness.

Michael Jordan's competitiveness even had him competing against himself to be the best. His competitive fire helped make him great and has helped influence generations of athletes.

