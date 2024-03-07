PJ Washington’s wife Alisah Chanel shows off her latest purchase $48,500 Cartier gold bracelet

Alisah Chanel, wife of Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington, took to Instagram to make a style statement. Alisah shared a story on her Instagram flaunting her new purchases, including a Cartier bracelet.

The Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelet retails at $48,500 on their official website and features 18K yellow gold set with brilliant cut diamonds.

Alisah Chanel's Instagram story featuring her luxe purchases

Her story also featured other purchases including a Cartier ring and Hermes sandals. The Cartier Juste Un Clou ring features yellow gold and brilliant cut diamonds and retails at $4,450 on their official website. Meanwhile, the Hermes Oran shearling Sandals are $1,875 on 1st Dibs.

With an Instagram following of 558,000, Alisah Chanel is an Instagram influencer who specializes in fitness and beauty. Chanel has been an ambassador for many beauty and fitness companies and also owns a beauty salon named "Chanel Minks and Browz."

PJ Washington started dating Chanel just a few months after breaking up with his controversial former girlfriend, Brittany Renner. The Mavericks forward proposed to Alisah Chanel in August 2022 when she was pregnant with their son, who they welcomed on December 17, 2022. The couple tied the knot on October 29, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.

PJ Washington's performance with the Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington and two future second-round picks were acquired by the Dallas Mavericks from the Charlotte Hornets during the recent NBA trade deadline. In exchange, the Hornets received Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a future first-round pick.

Washington averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the 44 games he played with the Hornets this season, before being traded to the Mavs. Since then, he has averaged 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in the 10 games he has played for the Mavericks.

According to Shams Charania, the Mavericks reportedly believe PJ Washington is going to be their version of what Aaron Gordon brings to the Denver Nuggets. It's easy to see why the Mavs reportedly hold that belief. Washington is gifted on both ends of the floor and comes from a situation with the Charlotte Hornets where there wasn't a lot of winning.

Aaron Gordon didn't win many games with the Orlando Magic throughout his first seven seasons in the league. However, he went on to be an integral part of the Nuggets in their championship run last summer.

Since adding Washington to their roster, the Dallas Mavericks are on a 5-5 run. They are eighth in the Western Conference with a 34-28 record and are currently on a three-game losing streak as they gear up to face the Miami Heat on Thursday.