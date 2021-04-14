Player in Focus: Carmelo Anthony and his journey so far with the Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2020-21

Carmelo Anthony is a walking bucket. The veteran elite out of Syracuse is still making strides in his 18th year in the NBA, with Melo's comeback story inspiring basketball fans around the world.

After leading his collegiate team to a national championship in his first year, where he was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, Melo then decided to take his talents to the major league.

Anthony joined the NBA as part of a legendary 2003 draft class that featured him alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

The power forward has enjoyed a successful career in the association while garnering a reputation as one of the all-time elite scorers the game has ever witnessed. Beyond the NBA, the 36-year-old is also the most decorated U.S. basketball player on the international stage, with multiple records to his name.

Anthony hit a low point in his career after the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets that left the perennial All-Star without a team. He then found a home with the Portland Trail Blazers and has since successfully revived his career. Melo is now part of a contender in the West, with his team eyeing a deep playoff run this season.

Role with Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers signed Carmelo Anthony to a one-year deal in 2019. Anthony agreed to come off the bench as it best served the team. Melo quickly turned things around as he found his groove alongside Damian Lillard and company.

He was named the Western Conference Player of the Week in November as he carried the Blazers to a 3-0 record in that period. Anthony joined Tim Duncan as the two oldest players to win the weekly award at 35 years of age and above. The 2003-04 All-Rookie capped off his first year with Portland with a splendid average of 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 58 appearances.

After the league restarted games in the 2020 NBA Bubble, Melo knew the team would need his scoring prowess to reach the playoffs. Fighting for the eighth and final playoff spot, Anthony fired on all cylinders as he helped his side clinch a playoff berth with power-packed performances.

Anthony then fought valiantly against the LA Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. With the team's performance hindered by injuries, Carmelo Anthony stepped up to the plate and delivered for Terry Stotts' side. Anthony ended the postseason campaign with an average of 15.2 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal per contest in five games. Impressed by Melo's resurgence, the Trail Blazers re-signed the veteran for the current season.

Season so far

In the 2020-21 season, Carmelo Anthony expanded his role as two of the Trail Blazers' starters in CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic were sidelined for extended periods due to injuries. Anthony and former Blazer Gary Trent Jr. were instrumental in keeping the team afloat during that stretch.

The 10x All-Star has registered 12 20 points or above outings this campaign. Moreover, Carmelo Anthony's leadership on and off the court has made a huge impact on the team.

Carmelo Anthony has kept busy adding his name to the history books this campaign. On February 2, he dropped 21 points against the Wizards, surging past Dominique Wilkins into 13th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

He then recorded a season-high 29 points in a win against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Anthony exchanged jerseys with the rookie as part of passing the torch to the next generation of stars.

On March 13, Carmelo Anthony tallied 26 points to move past the great Hakeem Olajuwon into 11th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Anthony, a future Hall of Famer, will go down as one of the greatest scoring artists in NBA history.

This season, Carmelo Anthony is averaging 13.1 points per game on a 40% shooting display from the floor while marking a 37.7% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc. He continues to be lethal from the charity stripe, clocking 87.2% from the free-throw line.

In addition to his scoring, Melo is also adding 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 52 appearances for the Portland Trail Blazers. The 2012-13 scoring champ also made it to the top ten in fan voting for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Carmelo Anthony's minutes have taken a dip in the recent stretch, with the team adding Norman Powell at the trade deadline while also welcoming back CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic back on the floor.

Nevertheless, the coaching staff could assign Carmelo Anthony a bigger role in the postseason as they go through elite teams in a stacked Western Conference. Melo can still make an impact with his three-point shooting and the forgotten high percentage mid-range game.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Carmelo Anthony is still one of the best scorers in the game. He can light up opposing teams from anywhere on the floor, especially in one-on-one iso plays. Vintage Melo loved hogging the ball, but the veteran has now learned how to play off it. He brings a plethora of experience playing the game in the NBA and on the international stage.

Carmelo Anthony has one of the best shot releases of all time that can be hard for the defense to neutralize. The 36-year-old can still move quickly and has displayed the ability to drive to the bucket when he wants to.

Melo can put immense pressure on the defense and help spread the floor for his backcourt partners Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. He can also help his side play small ball by coming in at the power forward position - something they love to run with him on the floor.

The biggest flaw in Carmelo Anthony's game has to be his defense. He is an above-average defensive player in all fairness, but his willingness to play as a solid D for the entire game wavers. Young Melo opted to play and win on the back of his scoring prowess alone.

That has been the primary reason for his unsuccessful run in the postseason throughout his career. Carmelo Anthony has been vocal about Dame Dolla being the best superstar he has played with and is hopeful Lillard can do the impossible and guide the Trail Blazers to their first NBA Finals trip since the 1991-1992 season. Anthony has never made it to the Finals in his 18 years in the association.

Expectations from Carmelo Anthony going forward

Carmelo Anthony has successfully turned the clock back in the last two seasons. Nevertheless, he is an aging veteran playing in his twilight years. He probably has enough fuel left in his tank to play another year after the 2020-21 campaign. However, Carmelo Anthony will need to work on his conditioning after this season's wear and tear.

The expectations from the Trail Blazers' point of view are crystal clear. They want him to spark a light off the bench and help keep the scoreboard ticking when Damian Lillard takes his break. Carmelo Anthony will need to strike a balance with the Trail Blazers' returning players and new acquisition Norman Powell before the playoffs commence. He needs to find a way to maximize his impact while playing efficient basketball.

Carmelo Anthony will also be required to help them close out games. He is a reliable option for taking pressure shots down the stretch. The veteran's abilities in this regard were on full display in the 2020 playoffs, and he will need to shoot a high percentage from beyond the arc again this time around.

The Trail Blazers have all the pieces to make a splash in the postseason, and this presents a golden opportunity for Carmelo Anthony to reach new heights in the 2021 playoffs.