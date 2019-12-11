Portland Trail Blazers Rumors: Portland could target LaMarcus Aldridge, a move for Danilo Gallinari is expected and more

LaMarcus Aldridge is among the stars being linked with a move to Portland

After reaching the 2019 Western Conference Finals, the Portland Trail Blazers have made an underwhelming start to the 2019-20 season. Portland opened the season with a 5-12 record, and while the resurgence of Carmelo Anthony coincided with a brief return to form, the Blazers have since slipped to 9-15.

Due to this, the front office is expected active in the trade market in the coming weeks as they look to climb the Western Conference standings, and plenty of changes to the roster could be made come February. So, as the Trail Blazers look to add talent alongside their excellent backcourt pairing of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, here are all the latest Portland trade rumors you need to know.

#1 A move for Danilo Gallinari is expected

Danilo Gallinari joined the Thunder as part of the trade doe Paul George

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently ahead of Portland in the Western Conference standings, although the team is eager to offload their veteran stars ahead of the deadline, and Danilo Gallinari is among the players expected to be available.

Since heading to OKC as part as the trade for Paul George, Gallinari has further added to his reputation as one of the NBA's best three-point shooters, and Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer believes Portland will pursue the 31-year-old:

Portland is also expected to pursue Oklahoma City’s Danilo Gallinari, according to league sources. The Blazers have options to help save their season following the Carmelo Anthony Band-Aid.

Gallinari has played 22 times for the Thunder this season, averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 30.4 minutes per game. The Italian has also connected with 40% percent of his attempts from beyond the arc and is available on an expiring contract.

