Portland Trail Blazers Rumors: Update on a potential Hassan Whiteside trade, a deal for Kevin Love is unlikely and more

Hassan Whiteside has been linked with an exit from the Trail Blazers

After overcoming the odds to reach the 2019 Western Conference Finals, the Portland Trail Blazers had lofty expectations heading into the 2019-20 season. However, despite Damian Lillard's outstanding form of and the resurgence of Carmelo Anthony, the Blazers currently sit 10th in the West standings with a 20-27 record. Injuries have played a role, although there is no doubting that the Blazers have been among the NBA's most disappointing teams through the first half of the season.

Nevertheless, the Trail Blazers are just two wins back from the 8th seeded Memphis Grizzlies, and the front office could be active ahead of the trade deadline as they look to preserve Portland's streak of reaching the postseason. So, with the potential for plenty to happen over the next 10 days, here we will take a look at all the latest Trail Blazers rumors you need to know.

#1 Hassan Whiteside could be among the players to be traded

Hassan Whiteside joined from the Miami Heat last summer

Following five seasons with the Miami Heat, Hassan Whiteside was traded to Portland last summer as part of a four-team trade that involved the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. Due to the absence of Jusuf Nurkic, Whiteside has started 43 times this season, although The Ringer is reporting that the veteran could be traded if the Trail Blazers opt to make a big move ahead of the trade deadline:

If Olshey does get active, the pieces most likely to be on the move are Hassan Whiteside, a mostly empty-calories stat compiler who nonetheless is big and durable

Playing 30.7 minutes per night, Whiteside has averaged 15.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks. However, Whiteside's limited skillset has earned some criticism, and the 30-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

1 / 3 NEXT