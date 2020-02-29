Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Preview and Predictions - 29th February 2020

Match details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks

Date & Time: Saturday, 29 February 2020, 7:30 pm ET.

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Last game results

Portland Trailblazers (26-34): 100-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers (Thursday, 27 February 2020)

Atlanta Hawks (18-43): 141-118 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (Friday, 28 February 2020)

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Trail Blazers may fail to make the playoffs in 2020. At 26-34 on the season, they are out of the playoff picture at the moment.

Injuries seem to be destroying any chance of a late-season push for the franchise. Damian Lillard is expected to miss 3-4 games, Jusuf Nurkic - hurt last March - has no timetable for return, and Rodney Hood was lost for the season in December 2019 due to a leg injury.

On Thursday, the Trail Blazers lost a close game 106-100 to the Indiana Pacers. It was a tale of two halves, with Portland taking a 49-43 lead at half-time, only to be outscored by 12 in the second half.

In the loss, CJ McCollum scored 28 points and Gary Trent Jr. scored 20 points.

Key Player – CJ McCollum

Over the past few seasons, CJ McCollum has been one-half of an electrifying guard combo, along with Damian Lillard. With Lillard hurt, it is all on McCollum to come up with the offensive exploits the Trail Blazers need to get back in the playoff picture.

Before Saturday night's contest with Atlanta, McCollum has been averaging 22 points, and 4.2 assists, and is shooting the three at 38.4 percent on the season. In Thursday's loss to the Pacers, McCollum led the Blazers with 28 points, shooting 11/27 in the game.

Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Gary Trent Jr., CJ McCollum, Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are headed for another lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. They have been hampered this season because of a 25-game suspension to John Collins for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. The Hawks management made deals to bring in Clint Capela and Jeff Teague, but they are still 18-43 on the season.

Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks faced the Brooklyn Nets and in a high-scoring game outpaced Brooklyn 141-118. John Collins and Trae Young recorded double-doubles of 33 points, 12 rebounds and 22 points, 14 assists respectively.

Key Player – Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks sophomore Trae Young is having a splendid season even if the team isn't. Young is averaging 30.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game heading into play Friday night.

The wizard of the Hawks offensive setup shot 6/18 Friday night against the Nets, but managed to score 22 points and dished out 14 assists despite his inefficient shooting.

Hawks predicted lineup

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Bruno Fernando

Trailblazers vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers' season has been hampered by injuries. Already without Jusuf Nurkic and Rodney Hood for the remainder of this season, Damian Lillard is also out with a pesky groin injury.

The Blazers are struggling sitting 3 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final Western Conference playoff spot. They are 10-21 when playing on the road and are just 3-7 in their last 10 games

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are third last in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 12-18 playing at home and had lost two straight before Friday's win.

If Portland want to make a push to challenge the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West, this is a game they need to win. Atlanta meanwhile are playing back-to-back games, so the Trail Blazers should be expected to win this contest.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Hawks?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on NBC Sports North West and Fox Sports-South East.