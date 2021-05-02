Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The NBA 2020-21 action continues with the Boston Celtics hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden tonight.

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a 128-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics completed a remarkable turnaround against the San Antonio Spurs in their last NBA game, winning the tie 143-140 in overtime.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics Injury Report

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard of Portland Trail Blazers in action vs Brooklyn Nets

The Portland Trail Blazers go into this clash without any major injury concerns. Power forward Zach Collins is the only player who will be unavailable for selection as he is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics protects the ball from DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs

The Boston Celtics will miss the services of prolific point guard Kemba Walker against the Portland Trail Blazers, as he has been ruled out with a middle-body injury.

Advertisement

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are likely to field their first-choice backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Norman Powell, who was acquired on NBA trade deadline day, will start at small forward.

3&D specialist Robert Covington is set to retain his place as the team's starting power forward.

Bosnian center Jusuf Nurkic, who has averaged 11 points and 8.5 rebounds, will start at center. Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter and Derrick Jones Jr. will come off the bench to play significant minutes for Terry Stotts' team.

Also Read: Top 5 NBA players who won a championship in their rookie year

Boston Celtics

Evan Fournier has started the last three games for the Celtics at shooting guard, and he is expected to suit up at the same position tonight. Marcus Smart will play point guard in Kemba Walker's absence.

Advertisement

Talented wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will take up the forward spots, while Brad Stevens is set to start Robert Williams III at the center position tonight.

Rookie guard Payton Pritchard has averaged 19 minutes per game, and he will come off the bench to split minutes in the backcourt.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics predicted starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard; Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum; Small Forward - Norman Powell; Power Forward - Robert Covington; Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart; Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier; Small Forward - Jaylen Brown; Power Forward - Jayson Tatum; Center - Robert Williams III.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Teams monitoring Minnesota Timberwolves with Karl-Anthony Towns' future in doubt