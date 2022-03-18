Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers will head to the Barclays Center for a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. In the only game between the two teams this season, the Trail Blazers were able to pull out a 114-108 win.
The team from Portland come into the game on the back of a blowout loss to the New York Knicks. RJ Barrett scored 31 points on 50% shooting from the field to lead the way from the front for the Knicks. Josh Hart racked up 17 points, but no one else from the team showed up and this resulted in a 128-98 loss for the Trail Blazers.
The Nets also faced a similar disappointment in their game against the Mavericks on Wednesday. Despite missing out on Kyrie Irving, the team stayed in the game until the fourth quarter. However, the Mavs found ways to keep Kevin Durant quiet, which proved to be instrumental for them.
With the final possession, the Nets had a one-point lead, but the ball was in the hands of Luka Doncic. The Slovenian was able to attract a double team which left Spencer Dinwiddie open. He made a clutch three-pointer to give the Mavs a 113-111 win on the night.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have reported seven players as part of their injury report. Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Didi Louzada, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons have all been ruled out of action due to injuries. Lillard and Ingles are expected to be out for the season, while Simons suffered a patellar injury and will only be evaluated after 1-2 weeks.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The Nets have reported five players as part of their injury report. Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving have been indefinitely ruled out of the game. Ben Simmons is currently recovering from a spinal injury and could be back in time for the playoffs.
Seth Curry has been listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness, while LaMarcus Aldridge has been ruled out due to a right hip impingement.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18, 2022
The Nets are being favored in this game due to the presence of the stars on their team. Although Kyrie Irving is unavailable for this game, the team still has Kevin Durant, who is single-handedly capable of turning the course of the game with his scoring. Portland is also missing out on some big names, which is why the oddsmakers have given the Nets the higher odds to win this game.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips
Portland Trail Blazers Tips
- The Trail Blazers will be playing the game without key players like Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic.
- The Trail Blazers have lost 6 consecutive games on the road coming into this game
- The Trail Blazers have a 2-8 record in their last 10 games
Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips
- Kyrie Irving will not feature in this game for the Nets
- The Brooklyn Nets have a 28-15 record with Kevin Durant this season
- The Nets have lost 6 of their last 7 games at home this season
Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups
Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers will use the same starting lineup that started against the Knicks. Brandon Williams and Josh Hart will man the backcourt. Trendon Watford and Justise Winslow will take the frontcourt, while Drew Eubanks starts at center. Kris Dun and Ben McLemore are expected to play significant minutes off the bench for the Trail Blazers.
Brooklyn Nets
The Nets will start Goran Dragic and Patty Mills on the backcourt. Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown will keep their position on the frontcourt, while Andre Drummond takes the position as the center for the Nets. Nic Claxton and Kessler Edwards will play the most minutes off the bench for the Nets.
- The Trail Blazers have won 7 of the last 10 meetings between the two sides
- The Trail Blazers are 9-24 on the road this season
- The Trail Blazers are the twenty-ninth ranked team in terms of defensive ratings, which means that Kevin Durant could use this to go on a tear on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers
Point Guard - Brandon Williams | Shooting Guard - Josh Hart | Small Forward - Trendon Watford | Power Forward - Justise Winslow | Center - Drew Eubanks
Brooklyn Nets
Point Guard - Goran Dragic | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - Bruce Brown | Center - Andre Drummond