Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - August 13th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Sunday, August 13th, 2020, 9:00 PM ET (Friday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: ESPN WWOS, Orlando, FL

Prior to the NBA restart, Damian Lillard asserted that he would not play a single seeding game for the Portland Trail Blazers if they didn’t have a shot at the playoffs. Currently sitting at the no.8 seed, the Portland Trail Blazers are in prime position to make the playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets have been a surprise team entering the bubble and have exceeded expectations without most of their star players. Currently sitting in the no.7 seed in the Eastern Conference they are set to face the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently on a three-game unbeaten run and would like to finish off their seeding games with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers in order to enter the playoffs with some momentum. The Portland Trail Blazers need to win this game in order to remain in the playoff race.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

"In these types of situations the most important thing is... 𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗗."



A look back at our season to date. pic.twitter.com/KrylfjrD3M — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 29, 2020

Advertisement

The Portland Trail Blazers haven’t missed a step in the NBA bubble and have only lost two closely contested games. A win against the Brooklyn Nets would all but secure them a shot at the Western Conference play-in tournament and one step closer to the NBA playoffs.

Clutch is the name of the game for the Portland Trail Blazers, who seem to be more comfortable when they are trailing in the fourth quarter. Even though it seems as if stars like Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony are putting the team on their back, that would be far from the truth. In each of their last seven games they have had four or more players scoring in double digits. The Portland Trail Blazers will be looking to continue their dominant run in this matchup

Key player – Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

Damian Lillard has been having his share of off-court issues recently, however, he has not let that affect the quality of play. He has scored more than 100 points in his last two games and has made the record books several times in the process. Dame-time is a very real threat and the Portland Trail Blazers could easily be the scariest 8th seed of all time.

Damian Lillard performing well is key for the Portland Trail Blazers to win this matchup and carry on that momentum onto the play-in tournament. Keep your eye out for his typical burst of energy down the stretch.

Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Damian Lillard , CJ McCollum, Zach Collins, Carmelo Anthony, Jusuf Nurkic

Also Read: NBA News Update: Orange County declares Aug 24th as Kobe Bryant Day, LeBron James wins Sports Emmy, protocols for guests in bubble released

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Sharing a similar story as their opponents, the Brooklyn Nets entered into the NBA bubble with an outside chance of making the playoffs. After convincing wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers there is not a shred of doubt that this team is the real deal.

The Brooklyn Nets have had an incredible turn around and learnt from their mistakes every single game. That being said the Brooklyn Nets still need to work out issues such as ball protection and consistent three-point shooting if they want to stand any chance against the Toronto Raptors.

Key player – Jarrett Allen

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

Jarrett Allen has been a driving force for the Brooklyn Nets and has put up a double-double in three out of his last four games. He has been able to lead the team on the defensive end of the floor and improve their overall efficiency. The Brookyln Nets need a strong outing from Jarrett Allen in order to stand a chance against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jarret Allen has been able to keep up the team’s energy down the stretch and has improved the Brooklyn Nets fourth quarter production. Additionally, he has stayed out of foul trouble and will be the key to limiting Damian Lillard in the paint.

Brooklyn Nets predicted lineup

Garrett Temple, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Rodions Kurucs, Jarrett Allen

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers are favoured to win this matchup and are likely to move on to the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. The Brooklyn Nets have been a dark horse team throughout the seeding games and have beaten some of the top playoff contenders.

With Damian Lillard eager to shut his critics up for the third night in a row, this matchup will definitely be a treat to watch. The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to leave the building with a victory and preserve their playoff chances.

Where to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on FOX Sports GO. Nation-wide coverage of the match will be on TNT. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live-stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also read: Top 5 players with most 60 point games in NBA history