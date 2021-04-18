Portland Trail Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers will travel south to face the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina. Both teams are fighting tooth and nail for a place in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Trail Blazers are the Hornets are in contention to secure a top-six spot in their respective conference standings and avoid competing in the play-in tournament. With less than 20 games left in the regular season, each win will be crucial for both teams in their quest for a place in the postseason.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets

The Charlotte Hornets are perhaps the most injury-riddled team in the NBA currently. Three regular starters for the Hornets will be unavailable for selection against Portland. Rookie of the Year award favorite Lamelo Ball is out indefinitely after suffering a wrist injury against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nate Darling, Malik Monk and PJ Washington are also out with injuries. Gordon Hayward will also be unavailable as he is battling a foot injury. Devonte Graham is questionable due to a quad strain.

Portland Trail Blazers

Brooklyn Nets v Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers have a relatively healthy team with only one major injury scare. Damian Lillard is on day-to-day status due to a sore hamstring but will likely feature in this game. The same cannot be said for Zach Collins, who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier and Cody Martin will be the starting guards for the Charlotte Hornets. Rozier has been a joy to watch throughout the season, aggressively attacking the rim and making game-winning shots. Terry has been the most consistent player on the team and is averaging a team-high 20.4 points per game.

Miles Bridges, who has also been sensational this season, will start at small forward while Jalen McDaniels will play power forward. Rookie Vernon Carey Jr. will start at center for coach James Borrego's team.

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will start in the backcourt for the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has had a stellar campaign, averaging close to 29 points and eight assists this season. McCollum has missed almost half of the season through injury, but has been effective when healthy, averaging just over 23 points per game.

Robert Covington and Normal Powell will play as forwards, while Jusuf Nurkic will start at center. The depth of the Blazers squad will play a huge role in this matchup. Veteran Carmelo Anthony will continue to come off the bench and play significant minutes.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - Terry Rozier | Shooting Guard - Cody Martin | Small Forward - Miles Bridges | Power Forward - Jalen McDaniels | Center - Vernon Carey Jr.

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic