Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - January 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The injury-ridden Portland Trail Blazers head to the United Center this Saturday to take on the struggling Chicago Bulls in their second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In the first clash between the two sides, the Chicago Bulls rallied behind Coby White as they erased a 20-point deficit to stun the Portland Trail Blazers for the win. Both sides enter this contest on a two-game losing streak and will be eager to turn things around with a big win.

The Trail Blazers are coming in with a 9-8 season record and will hope to maintain their position among the top eight teams in the West. Meanwhile, the Bulls have a 7-10 record and need to get their playoff push back on track.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, January 30th, 2021 8:00 PM ET. (Sunday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Advertisement

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a disappointing 104-101 loss to the surging Houston Rockets. The Blazers relied heavily on their three-point shooting, sinking 17 out of 41 from downtown but still failed to secure the win in the final moments of the game.

Carmelo Anthony had an off night, ending the game with only 6 points in 38 minutes from the floor. The Portland Trail Blazers were hit with injuries to several key players recently and will need to figure out their gameplay for the next few weeks.

Damian Lillard has been on fire but will need the rest of the cast to step up and rally behind him as they navigate through this tough stretch. There was more bad news for the Blazers as Derrick Jones Jr. was hurt during their game with Houston and could be out for their next matchup.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Moda Center

Damian Lillard has been tearing it up this campaign but will need to thread the needle in the fourth quarter to secure wins for his side. He is coming off a 30-point performance against the Rockets, where he was on fire from downtown, making 5 of 11 from the deep.

Advertisement

This season, Lillard is averaging 28.8 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds on 44.9% shooting from the field and 37.9% shooting from beyond the arc. He will be the key player in what could be a high-scoring affair.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Carmelo Anthony, F Harry Giles III, C Enes Kanter

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have proven to be an offensive juggernaut this season but have failed to convert their scoring prowess into wins. Their lackluster defense leaves them vulnerable against elite teams in the association.

In their last outing, the Chicago Bulls fell to their Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics 119-103. While Zach LaVine was lighting it up from the floor for a game-high 30-point performance, he did not receive much help from the rest of the unit.

Zach LaVine makes All-Star plays every single night.



Just watch the tape #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/FN0aZh2rD6 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 29, 2021

Billy Donovan will have to tighten things up on the defensive end of the floor and stop the high number of turnovers being committed by his young team so far this season.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls shoots a three against Derrick Jones Jr. of the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter at the Moda Center

Advertisement

It must be frustrating for Zach LaVine to keep giving his best every night and still have a losing record this campaign. The former Slam Dunk Champion has taken his game to the next level and is having a career-year for the Chicago Bulls.

This season, LaVine is averaging 27 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds off an impressive 50% shooting from the field. Watch out for a showdown between LaVine and Damian Lillard, as both players have been on fire and will be eager to get back on track with a win on Saturday night.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Lauri Markkanen, F Patrick Williams, C Daniel Gafford

Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls will aim to take advantage of a short-handed Trail Blazers unit in this matchup. The Bulls have a slight edge considering their impressive firepower that could sway the game in their favor.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard and co. have been struggling to match up with teams due to thin rotations caused by injuries to several players in their recent stretch. That said, Damian Lillard is due for a big game and could bury the Chicago Bulls single-handedly.

The Portland Trail Blazers are the slight favorites to win this one on the road.

Where to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls?

Local coverage of the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls will be available on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Northwest. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.