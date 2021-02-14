Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - February 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for a clash between two of the hottest teams in the association as the Portland Trail Blazers lock horns with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at the American Airlines Center.

The visiting Portland Trail Blazers have been surging on the back of an impressive three-game winning streak that has earned them the fifth-best record in the West. Meanwhile, the resurgent Dallas Mavericks are right back in the hunt for the playoffs with an equally impressive four-game winning streak that has brought them to ninth spot behind the Warriors. This fixture is sure to witness fireworks as two of the best point guards in the league battle it out for supremacy.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14th, 2021 7:30 PM ET. (Monday 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are flying high with brilliant all-around performances from several players that have kept them ahead of the competition. They have gone 6-4 in their last ten outings and have reached .600 ahead of their road game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Carmelo Anthony has scored 20+ points in 5 of his last 6 games:



Tonight: 23 PTS (7-13 FG)

Feb 11: 24 PTS (9-15 FG)

Feb 9: 23 PTS (7-16 FG)

Feb 4: 22 PTS (8-14 FG)

Feb 2: 21 PTS (8-16 FG)



Hall of Famer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zrT3VsHofT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 13, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off another power-packed performance, besting the Cavaliers with a 129-110 game-time decision. In a rare outcome in today's NBA, the Trail Blazers saw four players score 20 or above to secure their fifteenth win of the season. The four players being Enes Kanter (21), Gary Trent Jr.(26), Damian Lillard (20), and the red-hot Carmelo Anthony (23). A great sign for Terry Stotts's side as the Portland Trail Blazers have been touted as the dark-horse candidate coming out of the West this season.

Key Player - Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots a three against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Carmelo Anthony has been blazing with epic performances in their three-game winning streak, tallying a combined total of 70 points for his efforts. The Portland Trail Blazers have the luxury of bringing the no.12 player on the all-time scoring list in the NBA off the bench this campaign and have been reaping the benefits with Melo dropping long-range bombs with high accuracy. Carmelo will undoubtedly attempt to keep the pedal to the floor as he and the Portland Trail Blazers aim to keep the hot streak alive in a challenging road game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Derrick Jones Jr., F Robert Covington, C Enes Kanter

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have hit their stride, winning four consecutive games that have brought them within striking distance of the top eight teams in the West.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a high-scoring battle against the New Orleans Pelicans, where Luka and Porzingis cruised to victory with 143-130 at the end of regulation. The secret behind their win was their efficient shooting as a unit, registering an outstanding 58% accuracy from the field. The three-point contest came early as the Dallas Mavericks raked in 25 made three's off a stellar 55% shooting from the deep. Head coach Rick Carlisle will hope to repeat the magic when they roll out at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz

The Slovenian sensation has been on a tear for the Dallas Mavericks and is coming off a tour-de-force performance in his previous outing against the Pelicans. Luka exploded for a career-high 46 points in 40 minutes from the floor, dishing out 12 assists and controlling eight rebounds to register their thirteenth win of the season. It is scary to imagine where Luka will be five years down the line as he is already posting MVP numbers in his third year in the league.

Watch out for the matchup at the point position between Luka and Lillard as the two elite point guards battle hard to improve their team's season record. Luka is averaging 28.5 points, 9.4 assists, and 8.7 rebounds on 46% shooting from the field in twenty-six games thus far.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Maxi Kleber, C Kristaps Porzingis

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

With both sides coming in with a high-octane offense, the outcome of the game could sway in favor of the side that plays better defense on the night. The short-handed Port Trail Blazers have bested the East-leading 76ers twice this campaign and will fancy their chances against a young Dallas Mavericks lineup. Dame Dollar has been red-hot in their recent stretch and is averaging a stellar 29 points on 44% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have been able to weather the storm and will aim to hold down the fort in this enticing matchup on Sunday night. The game could be decided by the winner of the key matchup at the point position. The Portland Trail Blazers could come out on top in this one. That said, anything can go down once the players hit the hardwood.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Mavericks?

The game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks will be telecast on Fox Sports Southwest (Dallas) and NBC Sports Northwest. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.