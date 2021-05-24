Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 24th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Denver Nuggets will look to level scores with the Portland Trail Blazers in their first-round 2021 NBA Playoffs series when the two sides meet at Ball Arena on Tuesday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-109 in Game 1. Damian Lillard shone for the Trail Blazers, scoring 34 points and dishing out 12 assists. Six of the team's players recorded double-digit scores.

Blazers 123, Nuggets 109: FINAL. Portland takes Game 1. 34 points, 13 assists for @Dame_Lillard. 16 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists for @bosnianbeast27. 21 points for @CJMcCollum. @carmeloanthony with 18 and his first win in Denver as an opponent. @AnferneeSimons with 14 big ones. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) May 23, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers managed to limit Nikola Jokic's offensive threat by restricting him from making plays for his teammates. The Serbian had 34 points and 16 rebounds but made just one assist.

A valiant effort from Nikola last night.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/3sD8R4mTjE — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 23, 2021

Unlike their opponents, the Denver Nuggets found it hard to get going from long-range, making just 11-of-36 shots from deep. Nonetheless, they will look to rectify their mistakes from the previous game and will be eager to claim a win before they head to Portland for the next two games of the series.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Zach Collins is the only player on the Portland Trail Blazers' injury report. He has been ruled out since the beginning of the season with an ankle injury.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will continue to be without Will Barton (hamstring), PJ Dozier (groin) and Jamal Murray (ACL). Barton and Dozier could make a return soon, as they are listed as day-to-day. Meanwhile, Murray is ruled out for the season.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets - Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers' starting lineup will likely be unchanged from their last game.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are expected to start as guards, while the frontcourt will likely feature Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic.

Carmelo Anthony was phenomenal in the last game and will likely receive the most playing time off the Portland Trail Blazers bench. Anfernee Simmons and Enes Kanter are also expected to play key roles.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are expected to deploy the same starting lineup from Game 1.

Facundo Compazzo and Austin Rivers will likely start as guards, while forwards Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon will continue to partner center Nikola Jokic on the frontcourt.

Monte Morris and Markus Howard are expected to play the most minutes off the Denver Nuggets bench.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets - Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

