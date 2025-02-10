Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 10, 2025

The Denver Nuggets host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday in their second of four matchups this season. The Blazers will look to improve to 2-0 in their season series after securing a last-second 126-124 home victory on Dec. 19.

Denver (34-19) has won an NBA-best six consecutive games, including four straight victories by double-figure points, to improve to third in the Western Conference. It most recently blew out the Phoenix Suns 122-105 during Saturday's road showdown, led by star guard Jamal Murray's game-high 30-point performance.

However, the Nikola Jokic-led squad is juggling numerous key injuries entering Monday. Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) has been ruled out, while forward Michael Porter Jr. (hamstring) is considered questionable. Meanwhile, Murray (knee) and forward Aaron Gordon (calf) are probable.

As for Portland (23-30), it is coming off a 114-98 road defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Nevertheless, the rebuilding team is trending upward, as it won six consecutive outings and 10 of its last 11 before that.

The Blazers are dealing with fewer injuries than the Nuggets. Forward Jerami Grant (knee) and center Robert Williams III (knee) are the biggest names on their injury report, with both listed as questionable.

In Denver and Portland's previous tilt, Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons converted a buzzer-beating layup to win the game at Moda Center. So, the Nuggets could be extra motivated for revenge.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets odds, preview and prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets' clash is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The game will be broadcast on KATU, KUNP and ALT. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

Moneyline: Blazers (+325) vs Nuggets (-425)

Spread: Blazers +9.0 (-110) vs Nuggets -9.0 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): o233.0 (-110) vs u233.0 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets preview

While Denver is more banged up than Portland, it remains heavily favored, with Jokic being a primary reason. The three-time MVP has tallied 26-plus points in six straight contests, including three triple-doubles. The Blazers are ill-equipped to stop Jokic, with center Deandre Ayton being a defensive target.

Porter has also been a standout for the Nuggets lately, scoring 30 or more points in three consecutive appearances before sitting out last game. If he is cleared to play, he should have a prime opportunity to extend his scoring streak against Portland's 22nd-ranked defense (114.8 defensive rating).

However, if Porter is sidelined again, Murray and wing Christian Braun will likely take on an increased offensive workload. Denver ranks fourth in offensive rating (118.9) but just 17th in defensive rating (113.7).

As for the Blazers, they have been led by Simons and Ayton during their improved stretch of play. The duo is averaging a combined 38.0 points per game since Jan. 19. Meanwhile, prospects Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson have delivered increased production for their squad's 25th-ranked offense (110.0 offensive rating).

On the other end, sophomore wing Toumani Camara has been a standout, helping Portland compete defensively.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets projected starting lineups

With Grant considered questionable, Portland's starting lineup could be as follows:

PG: Anfernee Simons SG: Toumani Camara SF: Deni Avdija PF: Jerami Grant (GTD)/Kris Murray (GTD)/Jabari Walker C: Deandre Ayton

However, if Grant is out, the Blazers could also go small and give Henderson or Sharpe a starting nod.

Meanwhile, with Denver facing several notable injuries, it could deploy the following starting five:

PG: Jamal Murray (GTD)/Jalen Pickett SG: Christian Braun SF: Michael Porter Jr. (GTD)/Julian Strawther PF: Aaron Gordon (GTD)/Zeke Nnaji C: Nikola Jokic

Editor's note: These are projected starting lineups and could change as players' availabilities are updated closer to game time.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Jokic's points prop is 27.5. The seven-time All-Star has scored 28-plus points in four of his last six games. Moreover, he dropped 34 points in his previous tilt against Portland, so he appears likely to hit the over against the subpar defensive team.

Meanwhile, Simons' points prop is 19.5. The seventh-year player has scored 21 or more points in three straight outings. He also scored 28 points in his previous contest against Denver. Thus, he appears primed for another 20-plus-point showing against the Nuggets' middling defense.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets prediction

Denver is rolling, has the matchup's best player and has the homecourt advantage. Meanwhile, its last four victories have come by 12-plus points. So, the Nuggets should continue their momentum at Ball Arena against a younger, more inexperienced opponent while covering the spread (-9.0).

The defensively challenged foes could also surpass their over/under point total (233.0), as they did comfortably in their previous clash.

