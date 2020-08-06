Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - August 6th, 2020

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Thursday, August 6th, 8 PM ET (Friday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Visa Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

The Portland Trail Blazers are now slowly becoming the favorites for clinching the final playoff spot in the West and have won two of their three seeding games so far. The Denver Nuggets also have the same record in Orlando having rallied back commendably after getting blown out by the Miami Heat. They will be looking to consolidate their hold on the third seed.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have a considerably difficult schedule but have managed to do well so far. They're now just one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies who've lost four straight and will also be without Jaren Jackson Jr. for the rest of their campaign.

"We understand what's on the line. ...𝘄𝗲'𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗿𝘆"



Game 3 Mini Movie

It's not been just the Damian Lillard show at Disney World. The return of Jusuf Nurkic has been a huge plus for the Portland Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony has also turned up in clutch moments, especially against the Houston Rockets where he drained the dagger three.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Lillard has had a tough time against the Denver Nuggets this season

Besides the 32-point burst he had in the season opener against the Denver Nuggets, Damian Lillard has failed to have the desired impact in the other two outings against Mike Malone's men. He'll have to make the most of the absence of Gary Harris who is a fine defender and look for a huge offensive night.

Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Carmelo Anthony, Zach Collins, Jusuf Nurkic

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets continue to miss the services of Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, and Will Barton but their bench has stepped up and they're now enjoying a two-game winning run. Nikola Jokic continues to run the show but the emergence of Michael Porter Jr. has been a huge positive.

30 points & 15 boards.



And he's just getting started 😤#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1NmJIqKALi — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 6, 2020

Utah Jazz slipping up has helped the Denver Nuggets keep hold of their third seed but they would like to increase the gap between them and the rest of the chasing pack. In that sense, Denver will be going into the game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a positive outlook, considering they've beaten them thrice this season already.

Key Player - Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. is having a nice run inside the NBA bubble

After recording a career-high 37 points to go along with 12 rebounds against OKC Thunder, Michael Porter Jr. went off against San Antonio Spurs as well, scoring 30 and grabbing 15 boards. He became the first rookie since Blake Griffin to record consecutive 30-point 10-rebound outings.

Porter Jr. will also be hoping to make the most of a favorable matchup against Carmelo who's not amongst the best defenders on the Portland Trail Blazers' roster.

Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Monte Morris, Torrey Craig, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

There always a first time for something and the Portland Trail Blazers will be confident about eking out a win against the Denver Nuggets on the fourth time of asking. Denver may be in good knick but Terry Stotts' men are playing with a chip on their shoulders. With the injuries also coming into play for Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers start as favorites to win this tie.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Nuggets?

Local broadcast of the game will be available on NBC Sports Northwest and Altitude Sports. You can also live stream this matchup via NBA League Pass.

