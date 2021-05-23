Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Match Preview - May 24th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets will try to level their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers when they host Game 2 at Ball Arena.

The first game was a back-and-forth affair until the Blazers pulled away in the fourth quarter. Led by Damian Lillard's 34-point effort, Portland eventually cruised to a 123-109 victory.

The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic also tallied 34 but did not receive enough support as Denver struggled to handle the offensive barrage of the Trail Blazers.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Monday, May 24th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets clearly struggled in the absence of Jamal Murray, PJ Dozier and Will Barton as they failed to fire on the offensive end of the court in Game 1. They managed to stay within touching distance of the Blazers for the most part, but the visitors pulled away down the stretch.

Jamal Murray was Denver's x-factor in their last playoff run, sparking two consecutive comebacks from a 3-1 deficit. Without Murray, the Nuggets lack a closer, someone who can take the pressure off Nikola Jokic in crunch time.

Michael Porter Jr. is an excellent three-point shooter who, unfortunately, went cold in Game 1, shooting 1-10 from beyond the arc. However, he compensated by going a perfect 11-11 on two-point attempts and tallying 25 points.

Porter Jr. needs to get back his rhythm from beyond the arc if the Nuggets are to stand any chance of getting a win on Monday.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is widely regarded as the best passing big man in the NBA, but he recorded just one assist in the first game against Portland.

Jokic, however, did grab 16 rebounds and drop 34 points on 14-27 shooting from the field, including 3-7 from three-point range. There will be significant pressure on the Nuggets' talisman to deliver in this game given the injuries to their roster.

Nikola Jokic had just one assist tonight, a playoff career-low. Some context though, via Stats and Info as the Nuggets shot just 1-10 off passes from Jokic. By contrast, the Blazers were 13-15 off Lillard's passes, including 6-7 from 3. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) May 23, 2021

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers

The sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers served notice of their intentions with an emphatic performance in the first game. Seven players scored in double-digits to propel them down the stretch.

CJ McCollum dropped 21 points, Jusuf Nurkic had 16, and Anfernee Simons contributed 14. However, Portland's standout player was undoubtedly former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony, who dropped 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench, shooting 4-8 from three-point range.

Carmelo Anthony's 12 points are his most in the 1st quarter of a playoff game since 2013.



He's the 6th player in the last 25 postseasons with 12+ 1st-qtr points off the bench. pic.twitter.com/dLmii2zbaK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 23, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers had a rather efficient game overall. They shot 47.3% from the field, including 47.5% from deep, and made 18 of their 19 free-throw attempts. They also did a great job of keeping Nikola Jokic away from the free-throw line, while drawing plenty of fouls themselves.

Portland need to ensure they do not take their foot off the gas in the second game so that they can return to Moda Center with a 2-0 series lead.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard was at his trademark best down the stretch in the first game, scoring 20 of his 34 points in the second half. He recorded a playoff career-high 13 assists to go along with two rebounds and five threes.

Lillard will need to maintain his production during Game 2 if Portland Trail Blazers are to pull off another upset on the road.

Damian Lillard: Even when he's covered, he's open 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NE7AtnKC6r — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets' injuries could cost them a deep playoff run, with their limited rotation unable to step up. The Nuggets were poor from beyond the arc in Game 1 but if they can hit their stride and make some threes early in the second game, things could get interesting.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers are riding a wave of confidence and could have too much firepower for the Nuggets to contend with.

Where to watch the Trail Blazers vs Nuggets Game 1?

The game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets will be televised nationally on TNT and locally on Altitude and NBC Sports Northwest. The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.