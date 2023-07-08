Basketball
Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets 2023 NBA Summer League: Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 08, 2023 14:19 GMT
Trail Blazers Draft Picks Basketball
The Houston Rockets will open their 2023 NBA Summer League campaign with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening in Las Vegas.

The game will take place inside the Thomas & Mack Center and will mark the first of five games for the Rockets and the Blazers in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Following their opening night contest against the Trail Blazers, the Rockets will then take on the Detroit Pistons (July 9), Oklahoma City Thunder (July 11), and Golden State Warriors (July 13).

The Blazers, meanwhile, will face San Antonio on Sunday (July 9), Charlotte on Tuesday (July 11) and Orland on Thursday (July 13).

The Rockets' Summer League roster features Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. The second-year prospects will be joined by Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, the two players Houston acquired in the 2023 NBA draft.

Players to watch: No.3 (Scoot Henderson) and No.4 pick (Amen Thompson) to face each other for the first time

Portland will counter with No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson. As both Henderson and Thompson are point guards, they should spend considerable time in head-to-head matchups in their first appearance for their respective teams.

Rockets Draft Basketball
Portland will also have Kris Murray (No. 23 in 2023) and Shaedon Sharpe (No. 7 in 2022) on its roster, along with Keon Johnson and Rayan Rupert.

Houston Rockets 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Amen Thompson1G6-7215 lbsJAN 30, 200320ROvertime Elite#4 Pick In 2023 Draft
Darius Days5F6-7240 lbsOCT 20, 1999231Louisiana StateAwarded On Waivers On 10/11/22
Cam Whitmore7F6-7235 lbsJUL 08, 200418RVillanova#20 Pick In 2023 Draft
Jabari Smith Jr.10F6-11213 lbsMAY 13, 2003201Auburn#3 Pick In 2022 Draft
Trevor Hudgins12G6-0198 lbsMAR 23, 1999241Northwest Missouri StateSigned On 07/01/22
Tari Eason17F6-8217 lbsMAY 10, 2001221Louisiana State#17 Pick In 2022 Draft
Chris Brandon54F6-8220 lbsFEB 21, 200023RNorthern Kentucky
Fletcher Magee55G6-4200 lbsNOV 13, 199626RWofford
Jalen Lecque56G6-4185 lbsJUN 13, 2000232Brewster Academy
Jermaine Samuels Jr.57F6-7230 lbsNOV 13, 199824RVillanova
Jhonathan Dunn58G6-4180 lbsFEB 17, 199825RSouthern Nazarene
Justin Johnson59G-F6-6185 lbsAUG 11, 199923RTexas Rio Grande Valley
Matthew Mayer60F6-9225 lbsSEP 23, 199923RIllinois
Myles Powell61G6-2195 lbsJUL 07, 1997251Seton Hall
Nate Hinton62G-F6-5210 lbsJUN 08, 1999242Houston
Tijohn Rodde63G6-3180 lbsOCT 05, 199824RBellevue College
Trhae Mitchell64F6-6195 lbsAUG 19, 199725RSouth Alabama
Jay Huff65C7-1240 lbsAUG 25, 1997252Virginia

Portland Trail Blazers 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Scoot Henderson0G6-2196 lbsFEB 03, 200419RNBA G League Ignite#3 Pick In 2023 Draft
Keon Johnson6G6-3185 lbsMAR 10, 2002212TennesseeTraded From LAC On 02/04/22
Kris Murray8F6-8215 lbsAUG 19, 200022RIowa#23 Pick In 2023 Draft
Shaedon Sharpe17G6-5200 lbsMAY 30, 2003201Kentucky#7 Pick In 2022 Draft
John Butler Jr.21F7-0190 lbsDEC 04, 2002201Florida StateSigned On 10/20/22
Jeenathan Williams23G-F6-5206 lbsFEB 12, 1999241BuffaloSigned On 04/01/23
Jabari Walker34F6-7200 lbsJUL 30, 2002201Colorado#57 Pick In 2022 Draft
Ibou Badji41C7-1240 lbsOCT 13, 2002201FC BarcelonaSigned On 11/18/22
Jaizec Lottie53G6-2190 lbsFEB 16, 199825RMonthey
Michael Devoe54G6-4183 lbsDEC 17, 199923ROntario Clippers
Antoine Davis57G6-1165 lbsOCT 03, 199824RDetroit Mercy
Justin Minaya60F6-7210 lbsMAR 26, 1999241Providence
Malachi Smith63G6-4210 lbsDEC 06, 199923RGonzaga
Duop Reath68C6-11245 lbsJUN 26, 199627RAl Riyadi
Rayan Rupert72G-F6-7195 lbsMAY 31, 200419RNew Zealand Breakers#43 Pick In 2023 Draft
Jamie Echenique76C6-11258 lbsAPR 27, 199726RRytas Vilnius/Colombia

Interestingly, Amen Thompson, the Rockets’ top-5 pick, will go up against a player taken before him in the draft, Scoot Henderson, on Friday, and the player taken after him, his twin brother, Ausar, on Sunday.

Similarly, Jabari Smith Jr. will face the player chosen before him in the 2022 draft, Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, on Tuesday.

Though the Rockets are likely to use at least one roster spot for another NBA veteran, there could be opportunities for young players now that they have agreed to move K.J. Martin, Usman Garuba, Josh Christopher and TyTy Washington Jr., featured players in previous Summer Leagues.

With the new CBA allowing for three two-way contracts, rather than the two that were permitted since 2017-18, there is also an open two-way spot along with Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins. Days, in particular, is a candidate for a standard NBA contract.

Head coach Ime Udoka has made it clear that no player will have guaranteed time due to their draft spot or potential, so expect fierce competition for playing time.

Rockets Draft Basketball
For their part, the Blazers are in rebuild mode and are focused on Damian Lillard's trade request, so any player that can stand out from their 2023 NBA Summer League roster could find a spot in their squad for the 2023/24 season.

If we can make a prediction, Thompson and the Rockets should take this one, even though we expect the Blazers to fight until the end.

