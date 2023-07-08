The Houston Rockets will open their 2023 NBA Summer League campaign with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening in Las Vegas.

The game will take place inside the Thomas & Mack Center and will mark the first of five games for the Rockets and the Blazers in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Following their opening night contest against the Trail Blazers, the Rockets will then take on the Detroit Pistons (July 9), Oklahoma City Thunder (July 11), and Golden State Warriors (July 13).

The Blazers, meanwhile, will face San Antonio on Sunday (July 9), Charlotte on Tuesday (July 11) and Orland on Thursday (July 13).

The Rockets' Summer League roster features Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. The second-year prospects will be joined by Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, the two players Houston acquired in the 2023 NBA draft.

Players to watch: No.3 (Scoot Henderson) and No.4 pick (Amen Thompson) to face each other for the first time

Portland will counter with No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson. As both Henderson and Thompson are point guards, they should spend considerable time in head-to-head matchups in their first appearance for their respective teams.

Portland will also have Kris Murray (No. 23 in 2023) and Shaedon Sharpe (No. 7 in 2022) on its roster, along with Keon Johnson and Rayan Rupert.

Houston Rockets 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Amen Thompson 1 G 6-7 215 lbs JAN 30, 2003 20 R Overtime Elite #4 Pick In 2023 Draft Darius Days 5 F 6-7 240 lbs OCT 20, 1999 23 1 Louisiana State Awarded On Waivers On 10/11/22 Cam Whitmore 7 F 6-7 235 lbs JUL 08, 2004 18 R Villanova #20 Pick In 2023 Draft Jabari Smith Jr. 10 F 6-11 213 lbs MAY 13, 2003 20 1 Auburn #3 Pick In 2022 Draft Trevor Hudgins 12 G 6-0 198 lbs MAR 23, 1999 24 1 Northwest Missouri State Signed On 07/01/22 Tari Eason 17 F 6-8 217 lbs MAY 10, 2001 22 1 Louisiana State #17 Pick In 2022 Draft Chris Brandon 54 F 6-8 220 lbs FEB 21, 2000 23 R Northern Kentucky Fletcher Magee 55 G 6-4 200 lbs NOV 13, 1996 26 R Wofford Jalen Lecque 56 G 6-4 185 lbs JUN 13, 2000 23 2 Brewster Academy Jermaine Samuels Jr. 57 F 6-7 230 lbs NOV 13, 1998 24 R Villanova Jhonathan Dunn 58 G 6-4 180 lbs FEB 17, 1998 25 R Southern Nazarene Justin Johnson 59 G-F 6-6 185 lbs AUG 11, 1999 23 R Texas Rio Grande Valley Matthew Mayer 60 F 6-9 225 lbs SEP 23, 1999 23 R Illinois Myles Powell 61 G 6-2 195 lbs JUL 07, 1997 25 1 Seton Hall Nate Hinton 62 G-F 6-5 210 lbs JUN 08, 1999 24 2 Houston Tijohn Rodde 63 G 6-3 180 lbs OCT 05, 1998 24 R Bellevue College Trhae Mitchell 64 F 6-6 195 lbs AUG 19, 1997 25 R South Alabama Jay Huff 65 C 7-1 240 lbs AUG 25, 1997 25 2 Virginia

Portland Trail Blazers 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Scoot Henderson 0 G 6-2 196 lbs FEB 03, 2004 19 R NBA G League Ignite #3 Pick In 2023 Draft Keon Johnson 6 G 6-3 185 lbs MAR 10, 2002 21 2 Tennessee Traded From LAC On 02/04/22 Kris Murray 8 F 6-8 215 lbs AUG 19, 2000 22 R Iowa #23 Pick In 2023 Draft Shaedon Sharpe 17 G 6-5 200 lbs MAY 30, 2003 20 1 Kentucky #7 Pick In 2022 Draft John Butler Jr. 21 F 7-0 190 lbs DEC 04, 2002 20 1 Florida State Signed On 10/20/22 Jeenathan Williams 23 G-F 6-5 206 lbs FEB 12, 1999 24 1 Buffalo Signed On 04/01/23 Jabari Walker 34 F 6-7 200 lbs JUL 30, 2002 20 1 Colorado #57 Pick In 2022 Draft Ibou Badji 41 C 7-1 240 lbs OCT 13, 2002 20 1 FC Barcelona Signed On 11/18/22 Jaizec Lottie 53 G 6-2 190 lbs FEB 16, 1998 25 R Monthey Michael Devoe 54 G 6-4 183 lbs DEC 17, 1999 23 R Ontario Clippers Antoine Davis 57 G 6-1 165 lbs OCT 03, 1998 24 R Detroit Mercy Justin Minaya 60 F 6-7 210 lbs MAR 26, 1999 24 1 Providence Malachi Smith 63 G 6-4 210 lbs DEC 06, 1999 23 R Gonzaga Duop Reath 68 C 6-11 245 lbs JUN 26, 1996 27 R Al Riyadi Rayan Rupert 72 G-F 6-7 195 lbs MAY 31, 2004 19 R New Zealand Breakers #43 Pick In 2023 Draft Jamie Echenique 76 C 6-11 258 lbs APR 27, 1997 26 R Rytas Vilnius/Colombia

Interestingly, Amen Thompson, the Rockets’ top-5 pick, will go up against a player taken before him in the draft, Scoot Henderson, on Friday, and the player taken after him, his twin brother, Ausar, on Sunday.

Similarly, Jabari Smith Jr. will face the player chosen before him in the 2022 draft, Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, on Tuesday.

Though the Rockets are likely to use at least one roster spot for another NBA veteran, there could be opportunities for young players now that they have agreed to move K.J. Martin, Usman Garuba, Josh Christopher and TyTy Washington Jr., featured players in previous Summer Leagues.

With the new CBA allowing for three two-way contracts, rather than the two that were permitted since 2017-18, there is also an open two-way spot along with Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins. Days, in particular, is a candidate for a standard NBA contract.

Head coach Ime Udoka has made it clear that no player will have guaranteed time due to their draft spot or potential, so expect fierce competition for playing time.

For their part, the Blazers are in rebuild mode and are focused on Damian Lillard's trade request, so any player that can stand out from their 2023 NBA Summer League roster could find a spot in their squad for the 2023/24 season.

If we can make a prediction, Thompson and the Rockets should take this one, even though we expect the Blazers to fight until the end.

