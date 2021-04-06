Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Western Conference rivals Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers will face off for the second time this season on Tuesday. The Clippers were the runaway winners when the sides last met in December. Both teams will be entering this tie on the back of huge wins, though.

The Portland Trail Blazers have won five of their last six games. The Blazers have had their troubles beating the best sides in the league this season but they're hot on the heels of the top four seeds in the West. Damian Lillard has been the talisman for Terry Stotts' unit, averaging 29.6 points, 7.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game for the 2020-21 campaign.

The LA Clippers have had their own rough patches lately and injury troubles are a major reason why they cooled off after a great start to the season. They're still the third seed in the Western Conference thanks to the two-way performances of Kawhi Leonard, who's averaged 25.7 points, 4.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game this season. Tyronn Lue's men managed a confidence-boosting blowout win against the LA Lakers on Sunday.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Injury Report

Jusuf Nurkic

Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic's rotten luck with injuries fails to come to a close. The Bosnian has only played five games since returning from a fractured wrist but is already suffering from right knee inflammation. He won't be playing against the LA Clippers.

Derrick Jones missed the game against OKC Thunder with a quad issue but is listed as probable for Tuesday. Portland Trail Blazers' latest two-way signing, TJ Leaf, will also be available for this matchup.

LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley could feature for the first time since March 11. The point guard has missed 12 straight games due to a sore knee but has been upgraded to questionable for the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Serge Ibaka's spell on the sidelines is set to continue though. The big man is out with a back injury with no timetable for a return. The LA Clippers will have the services of DeMarcus Cousins, though, who'll be available to make his debut for the franchise.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers' starting backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum is starting to fire on all cylinders. Norman Powell has also made an immediate impact since arriving. The wing is averaging 15.2 points through five games for the Blazers. Robert Covington adds much-needed 3-and-D versatility to the lineup. Enes Kanter will replace Jusuf Nurkic at center to round out the starting five.

LA Clippers

📊 19 PTS / 10 REB / 8 AST / 2 STL@kawhileonard went to work. pic.twitter.com/gYrOwlfrxZ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 5, 2021

Patrick Beverley is likely to replace Reggie Jackson and slot in as the point guard if he's available. Paul George is playing through a lingering toe injury but will start for the LA Clippers. Kawhi Leonard has led Tyronn Lue's unit on both ends of the court lately. Marcus Morris Sr. adds physicality and good decision-making closer to the rim. Ivica Zubac will continue to start at center in the absence of Serge Ibaka.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Enes Kanter

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

