Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns with the LA Clippers in an exciting Western Conference matchup at Staples Center on Tuesday.

When the two teams clashed earlier this season, the Trail Blazers cruised to an impressive 111-92 win. The Clippers will be hoping to exact revenge for that loss and secure their sixth win of the season on Tuesday.

In the LA Clippers' previous game against the Charlotte Hornets, Paul George showed up in the clutch to lead his team to a 120-106 win. The Clippers have won their last four games and will be looking to continue their winning streak when they face the Portland Trail Blazers at home.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers will head into Tuesday's game on the back of a dominant win against the LA Lakers. Damian Lillard scored 25 points on Saturday to lead his side to a 105-90 win over the Lakers. He shot the ball six times from beyond the arc and looked confident.

The 31-year-old will be looking to put in a similar performance when he faces off against the Clippers on Tuesday.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers have all of their players fit for Tuesday's game against the LA Clippers.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Jason Preston will remain out for the LA Clippers due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Kawhi Leonard Out ACL Injury Marcus Morris Sr. Out Left Knee Injury Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will likely deploy the same lineup they have adopted since the start of the season.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will spearhead the team from the backcourt. Meanwhile, Norman Powell and Robert Covington, who have been terrific this season, will keep their positions on the frontcourt. Jusuf Nurkic will start as the center for the Trail Blazers.

LA Clippers

Tyronn Lue has helped the LA Clippers find some stability after their slow start to the season. He will likely use the same lineup that has helped them get positive results so far.

Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe will start on the backcourt. Paul George and Nicolas Batum will provide solidity to the team from the frontcourt, while Ivica Zubac will start at the center position.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Balzers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard, Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum, Small Forward - Norman Powell, Power Forward - Robert Covington, Center - Jusuf Nurkic

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe, Small Forward - Paul George, Power Forward - Nicolas Batum, Center - Ivica Zubac

