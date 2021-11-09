Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - November 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will host the Portland Trail Blazers in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup at the Staples Center on Tuesday.

In their previous meeting this season over the Clippers, the Blazers cruised to an impressive 111-92 win. The Clippers will now hope to return the favor in this game, and get their sixth win of the season.

Paul George has been fabulous for the LA Clippers so far. His brilliance in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets helped the team take a come-from-behind 120-106 win on the night. He will hope to continue his brilliant form against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers put up a great show against the LA Lakers on Saturday. Damian Lillard scored 25 points, leading the team from the front in a 105-90 win on the night.

The Blazers defended phenomenally, not letting anyone from the star-studded Lakers team take control of the game. They will need something similar against the Clippers in their next game, as their opposition has some special bucket getters.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 9; 11:00 PM ET (Wednesday, November 10; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, LA, CA.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Portland Trail Blazers started their season in a disappointing fashion. They are 5-5 on the season, and have a lot of things to improve as the season wears on. However, the Trail Blazers have won their last two games, and are slowly picking pace.

Beating the Clippers is going to be a tough task. But the Trail Blazers are definitely up for this challenge, and will give it their best to continue their winning streak.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has not had the greatest of starts to his 2021-22 season campaign for the Blazers.

He is averaging 18.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 8.5 APG while shooting the ball at 35.1% efficiency from the field and 24.7% from the three-point range. These numbers do not do justice for the kind of talent Lillard possesses.

However, he bounced back from his slump with a big outing. After a 25-point performance against the Lakers, Dame is high on confidence. He could be raring to go on another scoring outburst against the Clippers on Tuesday.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard; G - CJ McCollum; F - Norman Powell; F - Robert Covington; C - Jusuf Nurkic.

LA Clippers Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have won their last four games coming into this encounter. They are high on confidence, and have put up complete performances in all their games. Paul George has been magnificent for the team, and is looking like an MVP candidate so far.

Players like Reggie Jackson, Terrance Mann and Nicolas Batum have also looked great for the LA Clippers. If they want to get to a win against the Blazers on Tuesday, the team will need all of them to step up and produce great performances.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George has been one of the most exciting players to watch this season. He is averaging 27.0 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 5.2 APG on 46.4% shooting from the field.

The 31-year-old has been clutch for the Clippers, and has led the team out of tough situations. Against the Blazers, the Clippers are going to face a stiff test. However, with George playing the way he has this season, the team will fancy their chances of a win on Tuesday.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Eric Bledsoe; F - Paul George; F - Nicolas Batum; C - Ivica Zubac.

Trail Blazers vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Trail Blazers are coming into the game against the Clippers after a dominant win over the Lakers. They are high on confidence after that win, and will look to continue that momentum against the Clippers. Considering the same, the Trail Blazers could win this Western Conference matchup.

Where to watch the Trail Blazers vs Clippers?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers game will be nationally televised on TNT, and locally on Root Sports and Bally Sports SoCal.

