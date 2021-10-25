Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will be looking to end their losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Monday.

The two playoff-bound teams will face each other twice this week, with their second matchup scheduled for Friday in Oregon.

Match Details

Fixture - Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time - Monday, October 25th, 2021; 10:30 PM ET (Tuesday, October 26th, 8:00 AM IST)

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

New head coach Chauncey Billups is expected to improve the Portland Trail Blazers' defense this season

The Portland Trail Blazers made no offseason improvements but are still considered a formidable playoff team. CJ McCollum and Robert Covington have been great as the team's starters.

McCollum has led the team in scoring in the last two games so far. He dropped 34 points on 14-24 shooting against the Sacramento Kings and 28 points on 10-19 shooting against the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, Jusuf Nurkic is back in full capacity. The Bosnian big man scored 20 points and 14 rebounds in the Blazers' first game and followed it up with 9 points and 12 rebounds in the second one.

Larry Nance Jr., Nassir Little and Cody Zeller have given the Portland Trail Blazers decent production off the bench so far. Anfernee Simons gave them 18 points in 24 minutes in their last win against the Phoenix Suns and was +25 for the night.

New head coach Chauncey Billups is expected to improve his team's defense this season. Although the Blazers have played just two games, their pick-and-roll coverage looks better, and they are 5th in the league in defensive rating.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard talks with head coach Chauncey Billups

It might take a while for Damian Lillard to get into mid-season form. He scored 20 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' season opener against the Sacramento Kings on 8-24 shooting (including 0-9 from three-point range). He followed it up with a 19-point performance in the next game, shooting just 2-7 from deep.

Great players like Lillard often bounce back after off-shooting nights, so don't be surprised if he drops a big number against the LA Clippers.

Sean Highkin @highkin Damian Lillard on being included in the NBA’s Top 75 list: “I was surprised. … It’s a great honor. Being included among the best of the best across the whole history of the NBA. … I appreciate it, but I’ve got a lot I still need to accomplish.” Damian Lillard on being included in the NBA’s Top 75 list: “I was surprised. … It’s a great honor. Being included among the best of the best across the whole history of the NBA. … I appreciate it, but I’ve got a lot I still need to accomplish.”

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic

LA Clippers Preview

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers watches a game on the bench

The LA Clippers might be missing Kawhi Leonard after all. They started the season 0-2 despite Paul George putting up incredible numbers.

The Clippers are also missing the services of Serge Ibaka, who is unavailable due to a back injury along with rookie Keon Johnson.

Terance Mann is set to get a bigger role off the bench after his showtime performance in Game 6 of the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals.

Nicolas Batum will now come off the bench as coach Tyronn Lue wants Marcus Morris Sr. to start instead. Moreover, Patrick Beverly's departure has given Reggie Jackson the full-time starting point guard role. He impressed the NBA community during the 2021 NBA playoffs, and the LA Clippers re-signed him in free agency.

Tyronn Lue is one of the best coaches when it comes to in-game adjustments, and that was on full display in the last two games. Both losses have been close ones with an average margin of four points.

Hence, the LA Clippers don't have a lot to worry about, and they just need to stay their course.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George of the LA Clippers

Paul George is leading the league in scoring in the first two games so far with 35 points per game.

The 31-year-old scored 29 points in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors and followed it up with a 41-point outburst against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 41 points on 60% shooting from the floor while grabbing 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 4 assists.

NBA @NBA 🔥 41 FOR PAUL GEORGE 🔥 🔥 41 FOR PAUL GEORGE 🔥 https://t.co/UECJIqmy7I

Given the absence of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George will have to carry a bigger burden each night. He will have to play at an MVP level in every game to keep the LA Clippers in playoff contention.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Eric Bledsoe | F - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac

Trail Blazers vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers appear to be in better form compared to the LA Clippers. The Clippers have lost their last two games, while the Blazers are coming off a rout of the Phoenix Suns.

Moreover, the LA Clippers have a ton of injuries, whereas the Portland Trail Blazers are mainly healthy.

The Blazers look like favorites to win this game.

Where to watch the Trail Blazers vs Clippers game

The matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Clippers will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SoCal (Southern California) and ROOT Sports. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW and Rip City Radio 620 to listen to the match's live commentary.

