Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the LA Lakers at the Staples Center tonight. Both the teams are going through a poor spell of form. Defending NBA champions LA Lakers have lost their last 4 games, while the Trail Blazers have dropped their last 3 encounters.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers Injury Updates

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has been immense for the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have a long injury list, starting with Harry Giles, who is sidelined with a calf problem. CJ McCollum is out indefinitely with a foot injury and Jusuf Nurkic won't be available for this crucial clash because of a wrist issue. Zach Collins is also ruled out following his ankle injury.

LA Lakers

Alex Caruso in action for the LA Lakers

The reigning champions continue to miss Anthony Davis, who is undergoing rehab for an Achilles problem. Kostas Antetokounmpo will miss the clash because of a knee problem, while Dennis Schroder's status is probable due to health and safety reasons.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will start with a backcourt of Damian Lillard and Gary Trent Jr. The latter has impressed in CJ McCollum's absence, averaging 15.3 points on 42.3% shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

Offseason acquisitions Derrick Jones Jr. and Robert Covington will occupy the forward spots, while Enes Kanter will start in place of the unavailable Jusuf Nurkic. Veteran forward Carmelo Anthony has been an integral part of the rotation, averaging 13.4 points in limited minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers

Frank Vogel will start the game with MVP candidate LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker at the guard spots. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will start at small forward and Markieff Morris will be the starting power forward. Kyle Kuzma will share minutes with the two forwards off the bench and has averaged an impressive 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Marc Gasol will start at the 5, with Montrezl Harrell deputizing for the big man. The former LA Clippers center has put up a solid 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds in limited minutes.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

G- Damian Lillard, G- Gary Trent Jr., F- Derrick Jones Jr., F- Robert Covington, C- Enes Kanter

LA Lakers

G- LeBron James, G- Talen Horton-Tucker, F- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F- Markieff Morris, C- Marc Gasol

