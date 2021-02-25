Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers: 3 key matchups that could decide the game - February 26, 2021| NBA Season 2020-2021

The LA Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center as the two teams look to bounce back to winning ways. The Lakers have lost four while the Portland Trail Blazers have lost 3-straight-games leading up to this match.

The LA Lakers faced top teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz during this stretch and were unable to compete due to the absence of key starters like Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder. However, the latter will be returning to the lineup after being ruled out due to covid protocols as LeBron and crew look to edge the Portland Trail Blazers in this mouth-watering home fixture.

Four straight losses for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/hXUMq8oM9G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2021

Unlike the LA Lakers, who have recently faced injury problems, the Portland Trail Blazers have had to deal with injuries since the start of the season. The Blazers found their groove regardless and have still managed to perform to the best of their abilities so far. Coach Terry Stotts will be hoping his side takes inspiration from the win they secured against the Lakers from earlier in the season when the two sides meet on Friday night.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers 3 key matchups to look out for

The Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Lakers boast some exceptional talent in their ranks. From youngsters like Gary Trent Jr. and Talen Horton-Tucker to veterans likes Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James, this matchup has it all. The return of Denis Schroder will hopefully give the LA Lakers some stability as LeBron James can go back to his small-forward position, while Schroder takes care of the backcourt.

For the Portland Trail Blazers, they will be hoping the likes of Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony continue with their sublime form and beat this Laker side for the second time this season. The match seems to be a close encounter and a lot will depend on the key player battles that could take place during the course of the match. On that note, let's take a look at 3 such matchups that could potentially determine the outcome of this contest.

#3 Enes Kanter vs. Marc Gasol

Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter has been in solid form this season as he continues to start for the Portland Trail Blazers in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic. The former Celtics center is averaging 11.7 points per game this season and is shooting at an impressive 58.8% from the field. His counterpart Marc Gasol isn't really having the best of seasons but has shown signs of improvement in the last two games.

Advertisement

Marc Gasol (L) in action

Gasol will be hoping he can use his experience when the two go head-to-head on both ends of the floor. The Lakers big-man is having a below-par season and has managed just 4.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. Frank Vogel will be hoping his starting center steps it up a notch and helps the LA Lakers avoid a 5th consecutive defeat.

#2 Damian Lillard vs. Dennis Schroder

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

Dennis Schroder will have his hands full when he takes on the Portland Trail Blazers' star-man Damian Lillard on his comeback. Dame is averaging 31.0 points per game against the LA Lakers while shooting a lethal 62.5% from the field, including 50% from beyond the arc. Lillard has also been one of the most-clutch players this season, which is a worrying factor for the LA Lakers who have been poor in the dying minutes of the game.

Advertisement

You've seen @dame_lillard's game winner in Chicago...but not like this 🧪🥽@DaimlerTrucksNA | The Science of 3's pic.twitter.com/VXeN1YjSZq — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 24, 2021

Dennis Schroder's return couldn't have come at a better time as his work-ethic can come in handy against an offensively sound player like Lillard. Schroder put in a stellar performance against the Grizzlies in his last game before he was ruled out. The former OKC Thunder star had 24 points, 4 steals and 2 blocks to his name as the LA Lakers won 115-105 in that game. It also happened to be the last win for the Lakers before their 4-game losing streak began.

If Schroder can somehow replicate that performance against Damian Lillard, the LA Lakers will have a huge chance of winning the game.

#1 Carmelo Anthony & Derrick Jones Jr. vs. LeBron James

Carmelo Anthony (L) vs LeBron James (R)

Advertisement

With Schroder returning for the LA Lakers, LeBron James could be seen playing more freely in this game. In that case, the likes of Derrick Jones Jr. and Carmelo Anthony will take turns to take on the LA Lakers talisman. Jones will start the proceedings for the Portland Trail Blazers, while Anthony will start from the bench. LeBron and Anthony have been a part of the NBA for 17 years now as NBA fans brace themselves for a vintage showdown between the two legends.

Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony might not be on the same level as James at the moment but this isn't the first time he would be playing LeBron and could prove to be a handy weapon. The two have been exceptional in their own rights in this year's league campaign. While LeBron is averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 assists, and 8.1 boards per game, Anthony is averaging 13.4 points, 1.3 assists, and 3.5 boards per game from the bench this season.