Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers prediction and combined starting 5 featuring Damian Lillard and LeBron James - February 26th, 2021

The LA Lakers have run into trouble in the 2020-21 NBA season, and their schedule has the Portland Trail Blazers visiting the Staples Center on February 26th. Four consecutive losses have put the LA Lakers under pressure for their third spot in the Western Conference, though there is a long way to go in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Portland, at 18-13, have a chance to move within two games of the LA Lakers (22-11). The Blazers already beat LeBron James and company at Staples back on December 28th, and the time seems right for them to take advantage of LA's struggles.

In their four straight losses, the LA Lakers have scored under 100 points three times, which they had done only three times in the 29 games prior to their current troubles.

Their three-point shooting has not been efficient lately, and Anthony Davis' absence has caused serious issues for the Lakers, as it puts more pressure on LeBron James.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers prediction - February 26th, 2021

While the LA Lakers have five losses in their last six games, the Portland Trail Blazers also have lost three consecutive games, against the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and Denver Nuggets.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been without C.J. McCollum since January 16th, but have managed to go 10-8 without the guard.

Dennis Schroder has also been absent from the LA Lakers' rotation for the last four games due to the health and safety protocol. However, the German guard is expected to make his return for the upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and that should be a major boost for the Lakers.

With Schroder, the 36-year-old LeBron James can share the offensive load and manage his minutes more efficiently and help the team more on both sides. Schroder is the team's third-best scorer and ranks third in Usage Percentage too. His return can only be a good sign for the struggling LA Lakers.

At home, the LA Lakers should be favorites to snap their losing streak and catch a break.

Both squads are coming off some tough losses recently, as Portland got blown out by the Phoenix Suns 132-100 before falling to Denver 111-106. The LA Lakers, on their side, got their worst loss of the season against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, as they fell 114-89.

Still, the LA Lakers will be more desperate than the Portland Trail Blazers to achieve a good result. Their defense (first in the league in Defensive Rating) might be good enough to take a win off the Portland Trail Blazers' offense (seventh-best in Offensive Rating).

Also, the LA Lakers can take advantage of Portland's defense (second-worst in the NBA in Defensive Rating) to regain some of their efficiency on offense.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers combined starting 5 - February 26th, 2021

Damian Lillard is a nuclear weapon on offense and he has stepped up with McCollum out for over a month now. In 17 games since McCollum's foot injury, Lillard is averaging 31 points and nine assists per game with 45/38/94 shooting splits for the Portland Trail Blazers.

On the LA Lakers' side, Dennis Schroder and LeBron James will control the team's offense, assuming the German will be back as expected for the upcoming game. Schroder is averaging 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists for the LA Lakers and has made 44% of his field goals and 84% oh his free throws.

Meanwhile, LeBron, 'The King', is a clear NBA MVP candidate in the 2020-21 campaign, and has been putting up 25.6 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game with 50/35/70 shooting splits. He has played in every game for the LA Lakers so far (33 matches) and many are wondering about the long-term condition of his body in his 18th NBA season.

On the LA Lakers' frontcourt, despite struggles on the paint and Davis's absence, Montrezl Harrell continues to be effective off the bench. The reigning Sxith Man of the Year is averaging 14 points and six rebounds per game with a 63% efficiency from the floor.

The Portland Trail Blazers' backcourt has been commanded by Enes Kanter since Jusuf Nurkic got injured. Kanter is averaging 11 points and 11 rebounds per game, playing 26 minutes in each.

