Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers: Prediction & Match Preview - February 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Friday in what is expected to be an enthralling clash between two Western Conference heavyweights.

The Lakers have a 22-11 record and occupy the third spot in the conference standings. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, occupy the fifth position thanks to an 18-13 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 26th, 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 27th, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Averaging a double-double & shooting 64.3% from the field, @EnesKanter is our @Carmax Player of the Week#RipCity pic.twitter.com/qONgmEAwbP — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 25, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last 3 games. Their defense has been abysmal this season, despite having defensive specialists like Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr. They concede 115.6 points per game on an average, which is the fifth-worst mark in the league.

Advertisement

However, a big positive for Terry Stotts' team has been Gary Trent Jr.'s performances. He has managed to step in the shoes of CJ McCollum, averaging 15.3 points on an incredible 42.8% shooting from deep.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is the key player for the Portland Trail Blazers in their match against the LA Lakers

Damian Lillard has been scintillating in the 2020/21 campaign, averaging a whopping 29.6 points and 8 assists on a respectable 38% shooting from behind the three-point arc. He is a strong candidate to win the NBA MVP award, carrying the Portland Trail Blazers offense in the absence of CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic.

He will face a stern test against a taut LA Lakers' defense, as he will be matched up with accomplished wing defenders like LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G- Damian Lillard, G- Gary Trent Jr., F- Derrick Jones Jr., F- Robert Covington, C- Enes Kanter

Also Read: NBA Rumors: 3 playoff hopefuls in contention to sign John Collins in free agency

LA Lakers Preview

Advertisement

When LeBron goes up, get out the way. pic.twitter.com/xSHBnAhroB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 25, 2021

The LA Lakers are going through a terrible slump in form which has seen them lose their last 4 games. The team has failed to make an impression on the offensive end, and it is clear that they are struggling in the absence of star power forward Anthony Davis.

However, the reigning champions have managed to be cohesive on the defensive end. They still have the third-best defense in the league, conceding just 106.5 points per game. They also lead the NBA in blocks averaging 6.2 blocks per match. Head coach Frank Vogel will be hoping that his defense will come to his rescue against Damian Lillard and co.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James remains the key player for the LA Lakers in the absence of Anthony Davis

After being the MVP frontrunner for several weeks, it's safe to say that LA Lakers talisman LeBron James has now lost some ground on Damian Lillard and Nikola Jokic. Despite the recent dip in form, the King still averages a stellar 25.6 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

LeBron James is due for a big game, and he will want to make amends in Friday's game, as he will be coming up against a weak Portland Trail Blazers defense.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G- LeBron James, G- Talen Horton-Tucker, F- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F- Markieff Morris, C- Marc Gasol

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Match Prediction

Both teams have struggled lately but have the potential to dismantle any team in the league. The LA Lakers will hold an advantage in Friday's matchup due to their strong defense and should win with relative ease.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers game will be televised nationally on ESPN. Local coverage will be available on Spectrum Sportsnet and NBCS North West. The game can also be streamed live through the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers add Hassan Whiteside to list of candidates who can solve their center problem