Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | | March 7, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers will close out a challenging seven-game road trip with another matchup against the OKC Thunder. Portland, winless in three tries against the team with the best record in the Western Conference, hopes for a breakthrough on Friday.

The Blazers, without Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams and Matisse Thybulle, could miss Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant, who are both questionable.

Oklahoma will give Portland a favor by resting Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder All-Stars will join the inactive list, which has injured players, Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace. Chet Holmgren, dealing with a right leg contusion, might not see action.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Paycom Center in Oklahoma will host the fourth and final showdown between the Blazers and the Thunder. Basketball fans can stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Blazers (+105) vs. Thunder (-125)

Odds: Blazers (+2.0) vs. Thunder (-2.0)

Total (O/U): Blazers (o226.5 -110) vs. Thunder (u226.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder preview

The Portland Trail Blazers lost in double digits in three previous meetings with the OKC Thunder. They will get some leeway on Friday as Mark Daigneault’s roster will miss key players. Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson and the offense must take advantage of the opportunity. Portland can break through by limiting turnovers and controlling the boards.

The Blazers must also clamp down defensively because the Thunder will miss their most potent scorers. They can’t waste the opportunity to prevent a sweep against the top team in their conference.

Who Mark Daigneault will go to on offense will be interesting. Without his All-Stars and probably also Chet Holmgren, the offense could stutter. Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Alex Caruso must look more for their shots.

The Thunder can still pull off some surprises without their best scorers if their defense can hold up.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Blazers

PG: Anfernee Simons | SG: Shaedon Sharpe | SF: Deni Avdija | PF: Toumani Camara | C: Donovan Clingan

Thunder

SG: Aaron Wiggins | SG: Isaiah Joe | SG: Alex Caruso | PF: Kenrich Williams | C: Ousmane Dieng

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder betting tips

If Chet Holmgren plays, he will likely get the most of the scoring chances for the Thunder. Holmgren averaged 13.6 points per game in February and scored 11 against the Houston Rockets on Monday. With more opportunities, he might easily top his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 30.3 PPG in March. Without Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he could easily top his 22.5 (O/U) points prop.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder prediction

Portland has the healthier roster with Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson leading the way. The Blazers could finally win one against Oklahoma’s depleted roster.

