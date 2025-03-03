Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 3, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers continue a season-high five-game road swing with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Portland, which lost 125-103 in the first meeting in late December, looks to avenge the defeat. The Blazers try to accomplish the feat less than 24 hours after a draining 133-129 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Philadelphia, which snapped a nine-game losing slump on Saturday against the Warriors, hopes to win back-to-back games for the first time since late January. Guerschon Yabusele has been cleared to play but Joel Embiid is out. Paul George might also miss the game due to left groin soreness.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will host the Blazers-76ers game. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Blazers (+140) vs. 76ers (-165)

Odds: Blazers (+3.5) vs. 76ers (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Blazers (o229.0 -110) vs. 76ers (u229.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Portland Trail Blazers pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers, owners of the best record in the NBA, to the end before going down in defeat. If they can sustain the same energy, focus and execution against Philly, they will be tough to beat.

The Blazers must continue to move the ball well and limit their turnovers to bounce back from the loss. Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija and the core players must step up against the home team.

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Golden State Warriors 126-119 on Saturday by outshooting Steph Curry and Co. from deep. Philly went 19-for-33 for a sizzling 57.6% from behind the arc. If the Sixers can sustain that shooting, they will likely defend their home court.

If they can’t carry that shooting touch against the Blazers, rebounding must be a priority. Despite their scorching hot form, they almost lost to Golden State because they allowed 18 offensive rebounds to the Jimmy Butler-less team. The Sixers can’t afford the same mistake when they host Portland.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

Blazers

PG: Anfernee Simons | SG: Shaedon Sharpe | SF: Deni Avdija | PF: Toumani Camara | C: Donovan Clingan

76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: Quentin Grimes | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Paul George | C: Andre Drummond

Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Paul George averaged 14.0 points per game in February and opened March with a 17-point outing versus the Dubs. Portland could hold him under his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

Scoot Henderson has become an important off-the-bench player for Blazers coach Chauncey Billups. Over his last five games, he is averaging 14.6 PPG. He is likely to top his 12.5 (O/U) points prop.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Portland Blazers will play the Philadelphia 76ers on short rest, but they have been playing well for roughly two weeks. They nearly beat the Cavaliers in Cleveland before wilting in overtime. Portland could bounce back with a win, particularly if Paul George is out.

