Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 27, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers continue their improbable attempt to bag a spot in the play-in tournament when they face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Portland (32-41) can win the season series (3-1) with a victory and inch closer to its goal by beating No. 9 Sacramento (35-37). The Blazers might have to overcome the potential absence of defensive ace Toumani Camara (questionable) and versatile forward Jerami Grant (doubtful).
The slumping Kings will try to snap a three-game losing streak and prevent the Blazers from winning the season series. Domantas Sabonis has been cleared to play, so his presence will give the home team a boost. A few key players, though, including Malik Monk (illness), might be on the inactive list.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
Portland Trail Blazers predicted starting lineup and depth chart
Sacramento Kings predicted starting lineup and depth chart
Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
Blazers injury report
Deandre Ayton (calf), Robert Williams III (injury management) and Bryce McGowens (rib) are out. Toumani Camara is questionable because of left foot soreness, while Jerami Grant is doubtful due to right knee tendinitis.
Kings injury report
Mason Jones will not suit up for the Kings following his G League assignment. Malik Monk (illness), Jake LaRavia (thumb) and Devin Carter (illness) are questionable.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings: Key matchups
Donovan Clingan vs Domantas Sabonis
Domantas Sabonis has struggled due to injuries in February and March. This month, he is averaging 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Sacramento Kings have been inconsistent during Sabonis’ injury battles.
Still, the Lithuanian anchors the Kings on both ends of the floor. He is their best rebounder and arguably their most efficient passer. If the Blazers want to win the season series against Sacramento, Donovan Clingan must help slow down the veteran.
The Blazers’ rookie isn’t the most mobile matchup for Sabonis, but the towering center can jostle inside the paint and protect the rim. Portland needs him to keep Domas from having a big game on both ends.
Shaedon Sharpe vs Zach LaVine
Shaedon Sharpe has been turning heads this season with his rim-rattling slams. When he gets going, he gives the Portland Trail Blazers energy that pushes them to another level. He will go head-to-head with another high-flying slam dunk artist against the Kings.
Zach LaVine has helped carry the offensive load amid injuries to Sabonis. Against the Blazers, he will have to sustain his scoring and playmaking to help his team. If Domas has another rough night, LaVine must pick up the slack.
LaVine goes up against a player who is almost a mirror image of himself. The Kings have a good chance of defending their home court if the former Chicago Bulls star has a big scoring night.
