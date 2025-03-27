The Portland Trail Blazers versus Sacramento Kings matchup is one of eight NBA games scheduled on Thursday. The Blazers (32-41) are in 12th place in the Western Conference, while the Kings (35-37) are the No. 9 team in the West.

Ad

The Blazers and the Kings have met each other 232 times in the regular season. Portland has won 143 times while Sacramento has secured victory 89 times.

Thursday's game will be the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. On Oct. 28, the Kings defeated the Blazers 111-98. Portland, meanwhile, prevailed in their next two matchups, which took place on Nov. 29 and Feb. 6.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings game details and odds

The game is set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET inside Golden 1 Center. The game will be broadcast on NBCS-CA, KATU and KUNP. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Blazers (+185) vs Kings (-225)

Spread: Blazers (+5.5) vs Kings (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Blazers -110 (o226.0) vs Kings -110 (u226.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings preview

Heading into Thursday's game, the Blazers are coming off back-to-back losses. On Tuesday, they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-111. In this game, Shaedon Sharpe had 18 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Kings are trying to stop a four-game skid. On Tuesday, they absorbed a 121-105 defeat at the hands of the OKC Thunder. Keegan Murray had 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting in this loss.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings betting props

Deni Avdija's point total is set at 19.5, which is above his season average of 15.9 points per game. In the loss to the Cavs, Avdija had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Ad

DeMar DeRozan's point total is set at 21.5, which is slightly below his season average of 22.0 ppg. DeRozan had just 10 points on 4-for-15 shooting in the loss to the Thunder.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings prediction

The Kings are expected to win this home game against the visiting Blazers. DeRozan and Zach LaVine could have prolific scoring outputs in this showdown with Portland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.