Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

We have an NBA Western Conference matchup as the Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on November 24th.

The Portland Trail Blazers will head into this game on the back of a 119-100 win against the Denver Nuggets. With this win, they have improved to a 10-8 record in the Western Conference.

The Sacramento Kings will head into this game on the back of a 102-94 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. With this loss, they have fallen to a 6-12 record in the grueling West.

Match Details

Fixture - Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, November 24th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 25th, 2021; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers seem to have hit their stride after a rather disappointing start to their season. With their win against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, the Trail Blazers have extended their winning streak to four games.

With a 10-8 record, the Portland Trail Blazers have taken the sixth seed in the Western Conference table. Under new head coach Chauncey Billups, the Trail Blazers' offensive schemes have finally shown signs of functioning.

NBA @NBA



win their 4th straight GREG BROWN ❗️❗️❗️ @trailblazers win their 4th straight GREG BROWN ❗️❗️❗️@trailblazers win their 4th straight https://t.co/6H91oX6KTJ

The win against Denver saw outstanding performances from the leading duo of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard. With the pair combining for 57 points, the team as a whole saw five players in double digits.

Although Portland shot relatively poorly from three-point territory, the overall efficiency in scoring was complimented by the low count of turnovers for the game. Dominating the first and fourth quarters, the Portland Trail Blazers secured another easy win at home.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard in action at the Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers game

The key player for the Portland Trail Blazers heading into this matchup against the Sacramento Kings will be Damian Lillard. Coming off a 25-point outing against the Denver Nuggets, Lillard seems to have settled into his shooting rhythm.

After having a difficult start to the season while adjusting to the new rule changes, Lillard's shooting and scoring had fallen off a cliff. But with time, the Portland Trail Blazers have seen their star return to form as they continue to win games.

NBA @NBA



3 quick threes for Dame late in the 2Q...18-3 DAMIAN LILLARD. FEELING IT.3 quick threes for Dame late in the 2Q...18-3 @trailblazers run to close the half on TNT 🔥 DAMIAN LILLARD. FEELING IT.3 quick threes for Dame late in the 2Q...18-3 @trailblazers run to close the half on TNT 🔥 https://t.co/ZNHFM6K6le

A huge aspect of Damian Lillard's role this season has seen him function as a distributor for the side. Playing under Billups, Lillard is averaging a career-high in assist numbers with 8.1 assists per game.

Taking on the load of distributing and getting the rest of his team involved, Lillard continues to be a scoring threat from deep.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings continue to fall down the Western Conference table following their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Featuring their fourth loss in a row, the team appears to be in free fall.

With a massive change in the side, head coach Luke Walton was fired earlier in the week. Hoping to make a positive change that can bring a winning culture to the side, the Sacramento Kings will have Alvin Gentry step in as interim head coach.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season – leaving them 12th in the Western Conference. The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season – leaving them 12th in the Western Conference.

Although the Kings saw great performances by players such as De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield in the game against the 76ers, the overall collapse of the Kings' offense in the second and fourth quarters could be the reason for the loss.

Scoring only 12 points in the fourth, Sacramento's three-point shooting woes and high turnover rate continue to be a problem for the side.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes celebrate a game-winner at the Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns game

The key player for the Sacramento Kings heading into this game against the Portland Trail Blazers will be Harrison Barnes.

Although De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield had solid performances in the previous game, Barnes is still the most reliable scoring option for the Sacramento Kings. Coming off a weak performance of 10 points, Barnes will look to improve upon these numbers in the next game.

While playing offense, Barnes is also a highly capable defender. While overall team defense continues to be an issue for the Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes will draw the task of guarding Portland's best on the perimeter. His efficiency in stunting Portland's three-point shooting will aid Sacramento's efforts in this game.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G -D'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Maurice Harkless | C - Richaun Holmes

Blazers vs Kings Match Predictions

The Portland Trail Blazers should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Although Sacramento has homecourt advantage, the team is in a state of disarray. While considering the extended losing streak and the change in management, the Sacramento Kings' will take time to switch gears and readjust.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have found some rhythm as they continue to rise through the Western Conference.

Where to watch Blazers vs Kings game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports California. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into KHTK Sports 1140 AM.

Edited by Parimal