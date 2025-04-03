Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3, 2025

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors matchup is one of six games scheduled for Thursday. Portland is 12th in the West with a 33-43 record, while Toronto is 11th in the East with a 28-48 record.

The two teams have played each other 56 times in the regular season, with the Trail Blazers holding a 36-20 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Mar. 16 when Portland won 105-102 behind Anfernee Simons’ 22 points. Jakob Poeltl led Toronto with 19 points.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors game details and odds

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Apr. 3, at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on KUNP / KATU 2.2 and TSN. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (-155) vs. Raptors (+130)

Spread: Trail Blazers (-3) vs. Raptors (+3)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers -110 (o224.5) vs. Raptors -110 (u224.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Trail Blazers are not yet out of playoff contention but a lot will need to go their way to make the play-in tournament. They are 3.0 games behind the 10th-placed Sacramento Kings and need to be near perfect in their remaining six games.

Portland is 5-5 over the past 10 games and is coming off of a 127-113 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Deni Avdija led the team with a triple-double of 32 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, while Shaedon Sharpe had a double-double of 33 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raptors have been eliminated from playoff contention. While they could still tie the Chicago Bulls’ record, a road loss means they are eliminated. With nothing to play for, expect Toronto to be careful with its starters.

The team is coming off a 137-118 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Immanuel Quickley and Ja’Kobe Walter led the Raptors with 17 points each.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors betting props

Deni Avdija’s points total is set at 24.5. He is coming off two great games and should be able to continue his good form on Thursday.

Shaedon Sharpe’s points total is set at 22.5. With most Toronto starters out or questionable for the game, Sharpe should get a lot of scoring opportunities. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The oddsmakers favor Portland to get a win on the road. We expect the same, as the Trail Blazers should be able to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 224.5 points.

