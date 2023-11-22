Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 22, 2023

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) and Utah Jazz (4-10) will face off on Wednesday, November 22. Both teams have endured slow starts to the season as the rebuilding franchises prioritize player development over seeding. Nevertheless, one team will walk away with an additional win to their name.

Still, both Will Hardy and Chauncey Billups have their teams playing a fun brand of basketball. The contest between Utah and Portland will be an interesting one, especially with both rosters trying to navigate injuries to important members of their rotation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) vs Utah Jazz (4-10)

Date and Time: Nov. 22, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz: Preview

Scoot Henderson has missed the last eight games for Portland, making their start to the season that little more difficult. Henderson is the star young talent on the Trail Blazers roster and will get force-fed minutes when healthy. Due to injuries, Portland will also be without Anfernee Simons, Ish Wainright, and Robert Williams.

Utah's roster is almost at full strength. Only Walker Kessler is on the team's injury report but has recently been cleared to return to basketball activities. It won't be long until Kessler is back in Utah's rotation. However, the game against Portland will probably be too soon for the impressive big man.

Regarding on-court production, neither team has excelled at this early point of the season. We're likely to see a scrappy, physical, and fast-paced game between two teams that are still trying to find their identity.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz: Projected starting lineups

The Portland Trail Blazers starting five could look like this: Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara, and Deandre Ayton.

Portland's roster is still a work in progress. There are multiple talented players in the rotation. However, their fit has been questionable.

The Utah Jazz's starting lineup could look like this: Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins.

Utah was a surprise package last season, yet they've been unable to replicate their success to begin the new season. John Collins brings explosiveness and perimeter scoring from the center position. Yet, it's clear Kessler's presence is missed.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz: Betting tips

Jerami Grant is the Trail Blazers best offensive player. He's averaging 22 points per game over 13 contests this season. Against the Jazz, you can get Grant at -111 to score over 21.5 points. If you prefer the under, you can get odds of -115.

Jordan Clarkson enters the contest against Portland with a +142 to score over 2.5 threes. He's averaging 1.9 made perimeter shots per game this season. The under at -184 might be a better option.

Ayton is still adapting to his new surroundings in Portland. However, he's been a reliable glass cleaner for his new team, grabbing 11 boards per game. Against Utah, Ayton is -115 to secure 9.5 or more rebounds and -111 on the under. His battle with John Collins will be interesting.

Clarkson has dropped more than 4.5 dimes in six of his last 10 games. He's -113 to do so against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

The Utah Jazz have more structure to their roster construction and have proven capable of being a difficult team to play against. The Trail Blazers are in the early stages of a rebuild and are still trying to fit all the pieces together.

As such, the Jazz are slight favorites to win the game between the two sides and will be a -3 on the spread and -142 on the money line. If you prefer to take the underdog, you can get +120 on Portland for the money line.

Portland's current injury issues and Utah's logical roster construction are why the Jazz are the smart option to secure a win on Wednesday.