Portugal vs Latvia Preview and Prediction for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket

It's Day 6 of the 2025 EuroBasket, and one of the six games scheduled is the Group A matchup between Portugal and Latvia. Both teams are desperate for a win to increase their chances of getting out of the preliminary round and advancing to the knockout stage.
Portugal are making their EuroBasket return after 14 years, with Neemias Queta leading them to their first win of the tournament on opening day. Their last appearance was in 2011 in Lithuania, where they finished in last place among 21 nations.
On the other hand, Latvia are trying to earn their first podium finish of the EuroBasket. They finished fifth in 2023, though they need to dig deep after losing two of their first three games of the preliminary round. They need more production outside of Kristaps Porzingis and Davis Bertans.
Portugal vs. Latvia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket
The Group A game between Portugal and Latvia is scheduled for Monday at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga. It will tip off at 6 p.m. local time in Latvia and 11 a.m. EST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891 worldwide. It's also available on local channels RTP 2 in Portugal and Go3 in Latvia.
Portugal vs. Latvia Preview
Portugal began the 2025 EuroBasket with a huge 62-50 win over Czechia. However, they followed it up with a valiant effort in the 80-69 loss to Nikola Jokic and Serbia. They were no match against Turkey, 95-54, in their game of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Latvia were rushed by Turkey to open the festivities, losing 93-73 in a disappointing effort. They barely defeated their neighbors, Estonia, 72-70, for their first win of the EuroBasket. In their third game against Serbia, they came up short 84-80 despite Bogdan Bogdanovic's absence.
Portugal and Latvia 12-Man Rosters
Portugal
- Francisco Amarante
- Diogo Brito
- Anthony da Silva
- Diogo Gameiro
- Miguel Queiroz
- Neemias Queta
- Daniel Relvao
- Candido Sa
- Nuno Sa
- Diogo Ventura
- Vladyslav Voytso
- Travante Williams
Latvia
- Davis Bertans
- Dairis Bertans
- Klavs Cavars
- Andrejs Grazulis
- Marcis Steinbergs
- Arturs Kurucs
- Rihards Lomazs
- Mareks Mejeris
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Rolands Smits
- Arturs Zagars
- Kristers Zoriks
Portugal vs. Latvia Predicted Starting Lineups
Portugal
G - Diogo Ventura | G - Diogo Brito | F - Travante Williams | F - Miguel Queiroz | C - Neemias Queta
Latvia
G - Arturs Kurucs | G - Rihards Lomazs | F - Davis Bertans | F - Andrejs Grazulis | C - Kristaps Porzingis
Portugal vs. Latvia Prediction
There's no question that Portugal are the underdogs against Latvia. It doesn't help that the game is being played in Riga, so the fan support will be for the hosts. The prediction is an easy double-digit win for Latvia over Portugal.
