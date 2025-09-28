Predicting 2025-26 NBA season's top 5 defensive teams

The 2025-26 NBA season is right around the corner. The preseason games are starting on Thursday, and teams are halfway through their training camps. Last season, the OKC Thunder, led by the reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, lifted their first championship in 46 years.

One of the most important parts of Thunder's championship run was their defense. They were the top-rated defensive team in the league with a 106.6 defensive rating in the regular season. One of the league's most shocking trades also occurred due to defense.

The teams have started to realize that it is no longer feasible for players to be one-dimensional. The bare minimum for a player in the modern-day NBA requires him to be at least average during defensive possessions. So this year, the D game will be valued more than ever in the last few decades.

After trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Nico Harrison said that defense wins championships, so let us take a look at the teams with potential to be the top defensive squads in the 2025-26 NBA season.

Predicting the top 5 defensive teams in the 2025-26 NBA season

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

The reigning NBA champions will enter the new season on a high note with ambitions of repeating their success from the last season. The Thunder's front office has barely made any changes to their roster, so the fans can expect the champions to at least deliver on the same level as last season, if not better.

OKC has a young core led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is the team's main scoring threat. They had a defensive rating of 106.6 in the regular season and 105.7 in the playoffs last season.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the most dominant teams in the league before the playoffs. They were dominant in offense with Donovan Mitchell leading the way and were strong on defense with the twin defensive towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

However, they fell against the Indiana Pacers and their fast-paced basketball style in the conference semifinals. The Cavs had a 111.8 defensive rating in the regular season and a 110.7 defensive rating in the playoffs last season. Cleveland's front office has kept its roster's core intact during the offseason, so the fans can expect at least a similar defensive performance from them in the 2025-26 NBA season.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been just a few inches away from crossing the finish line for the past two seasons. They have made back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals in the last two seasons, but have failed to win the series and book a slot on the grandest NBA stage.

However, despite their playoff disappointments, the Timberwolves have been a solid team defensively in the last few years. Since the arrival of Rudy Gobert in 2022, the Wolves have had a solid rim protector and shot blockers.

Last season, Minnesota had a defensive rating of 110.8 in the regular season and 110.5 in the playoffs. They are led by a charismatic and explosive guard, Anthony Edwards, who is getting better with every passing season. The fans can expect the Wolves to be a solid team on the defensive end and, hopefully, cross the finish line this season.

4. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics had a respectable run as the defending champions last season. They ended the regular season strong, with a No. 2 finish in the East standings and lost to the Knicks in the conference semifinals after Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles tendon tear.

The Celtics had a defensive rating of 110.1 in the 2024-25 regular season and a 108.1 rating in the playoffs. Coach Joe Mazulla realizes the importance of good defense and is expected to adjust his tactics to incorporate Tatum's loss, as he is expected to miss at least the first half of the 2025-26 NBA season.

5. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have been the underdogs in the league for the last few seasons. The Paolo Banchero-led squad has been slowly getting better with each passing season. They have sorted out their defensive shape and were one of the best defensive teams in the league last season.

They had a 109.1 defensive rating in the 2024-25 regular season. However, the playoffs were a different story as their rating (117.4) dropped significantly. With budding stars like Franz Wagner and vets like Wendell Carter Jr., the fans expect the Magic to display some great defense in the upcoming season.

