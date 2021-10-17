Predicting the 5 rebounds leaders for the 2021-22 NBA season

The art of rebounding is one of the most important aspects of the game in the NBA. Though not as celebrated as a three-point throw or an assist, rebounding remains an essential part of the winning formula. However, unlike other aspects of basketball, it plays an important role in both the offensive and defensive ends of the game.

There is a popular belief among coaches in the NBA, that you can shoot, dribble, pass, and even try to defend too much when playing teams, but you can never rebound too much. Many players put in a great amount of time to perfect their rebounding skills. The likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain and Dennis Rodman made their careers from rebounding. Any team with hopes of success must have at least one good rebounder in it, to help secure turnovers and increase productivity.

Here are the predictions for the top-five rebound leaders for the 2021-22 season.

Who will lead the NBA in rebounds this new season?

#5 Nikola Vucevic

J.J. Hickson #7 of the Denver Nuggets battles for rebounding position against Nikola Vucevic #9 and Victor Oladipo #5 of the Orlando Magic at Pepsi Center on January 7, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets defeated the Magic 93-90.

When you average double digits for rebounds in 7 out of your 10 season-long career as a professional NBA player, you surely will be in the top rebounds leaders conversation. Especially when you consider that Nikola Vucevic was a whisker away from posting double digits in two of those seasons, except for his rookie year with the Philadephia 76ers. The big man is one of the best rebounders in the NBA, and standing at 7 feet he makes for an excellent rebounder.

NBA Fantasy @NBAFantasy

✅ Season-high 19 reboundsNikola Vucevic is the ✅ Career-high 43 points✅ Season-high 19 reboundsNikola Vucevic is the #NBAFantasy Player of the Night! ✅ Career-high 43 points

✅ Season-high 19 reboundsNikola Vucevic is the #NBAFantasy Player of the Night! https://t.co/n7Bc6yRTeb

His talent for both offensive and defensive rebounds has never been in doubt ever since his 76ers days. In his first season with the Orlando Magic, he broke the team’s record for the highest rebounds in a game (29). He also broke the record of the legendary Shaquille O’Neal, while finishing 2nd in Magic’s record book for the most rebounds, before heading to the Bulls.

His record has only gotten better since then, averaging nearly a dozen rebounds per game (11.7) the previous season. He has a career average of 10.4 rebounds per game, and if he can continue his good form and stay fit, he should rank amongst the top five rebounders in the coming season.

#4 Giannis Antetokounkpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks rebounds the ball against Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter of the game at Target Center on November 4, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in modern NBA history. But more importantly, considered to be a legendary rebounder. His ability to secure possession and create more opportunities for his team is an amazing skill and was one of the Milwaukee Bucks' strengths on their way to a first championship in 50 years.

Bally Sports Wisconsin @BallySportWI #FearTheDeer Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks with 26 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in their preseason finale. #StoryOfTheGame Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks with 26 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in their preseason finale.#StoryOfTheGame | #FearTheDeer

Throughout the playoffs, he averaged staggering numbers in different categories, but it was his rebounding that caught the eye of many, posting 12.8 rebounds during the playoffs (13.8 in the 2019-20 playoffs) and leading to an NBA MVP Finals award that capped off a brilliant season.

He has emerged as one of the NBA’s leading rebounders, ranking 7th in rebounds per game last season, posting an incredible average of 11.0 rebounds. He has also registered double digits in rebounds since the 2017-18 season, helping the Milwaukee Bucks emerge as the top team for rebounds in recent years, as they finished second in the overall rebounds table.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar