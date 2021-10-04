Predicting the 5 worst offensive teams in the 2021-22 NBA season

It's rare for an NBA team to have a bottom-five offensive rating while seriously contending for the postseason. The five worst offensive ratings in the NBA last season were the Oklahoma City Thunder (102.8), Orlando Magic (104.6), Cleveland Cavaliers (105.2), Houston Rockets (107.0), and the Detroit Pistons (107.6). Uncoincidentally, those same five teams also posted the five worst overall records.

Four of those rosters will be repeats on my prediction list for 2021-22. Detroit is the only team not included, and that is because of my ultimate belief in Cade Cunnnigham and Killian Hayes. Cunningham projects himself as an elite engine to a modern NBA offense, and while he will inevitably struggle in his rookie campaign, having a hub with his level of vision and playmaking should lead to notable improvement.

Killian Hayes will still suffer growing pains this season, considering he participated in just 26 games his rookie season but should greatly benefit from Cade's presence. Jerami Grant is a borderline All-Star and Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk, and Isaiah Stewart can make an impact on offense. I don't anticipate a massive leap, but I do think Detroit will no longer be in the bottom five.

Here are the teams I predict to have the bottom five offensive ratings in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 - San Antonio Spurs

The Gregg Popovich-led Spurs making this list is probably surprising to most people, but hear me out. Last season, San Antonio finished 19th in offensive rating at 110.5. Notably, DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, and Patty Mills were all on the roster to begin the 2020-21 season but now find themselves wearing other colors.

DeRozan led the team in both points per game (21.6) and assists (6.9). Their offensive rating dipped to 104.8 when he was on the bench, which would only have trailed the Thunder and Magic last season.

Adding Doug McDermott, Thaddeus Young, Zach Collins, and Joshua Primo doesn't seem like enough to replace their production. The young core of Primo, Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell are promising but more defense-oriented - especially at this point in their careers.

#4 - Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers posted the third-worst offensive rating of any team in the 2020-21 NBA season. They attempted the third-lowest number of threes per game (29.7) and converted at the league's worst 33.6 percent rate.

Evan Mobley, the third overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, projects as an eventual premier shooter whose ability was scarcely seen during his lone season at USC. Kevin Love's days in a Cavaliers uniform feel numbered and relying on Lauri Markkanen to fill his spacing void is suspect.

Jarrett Allen is one of the most efficient players in the NBA, but the now-$100-million man is solely an interior threat. Isaac Okoro has an Andre Igoudala type of game where his slashing and playmaking is prevalent, but the shooting is unreliable.

All the offensive responsibility in Cleveland weighs on Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, and Cedi Osman. Sexton has allegedly been shopped around the NBA, so who knows what this season entails for the young guard.

Garland is my pick for the 2021 Most Improved Player in the NBA, but the roster construction as a whole should keep them in the bottom five of offensive ratings.

