Predicting the floor and ceiling for the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most interesting teams heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. They have Klay Thompson returning to NBA action, and have also brought back Andre Iguodala. Many are ready to proclaim that "the Dubs are back", but it does seem like there are a lot of 'what ifs' in their equation.

There isn't a guarantee Thompson will return to his past All-Star self after two years away from the league and two consecutive catastrophic injuries. Stephen Curry, Iguodala, Draymond Green and Thompson are all on the wrong side of 30. Moreover, their latest draft additions, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman are all inexperienced and extremely young to contribute to a championship run.

There is a lot that needs to go absolutely right for the Golden State Warriors to win the 2022 NBA championship. They currently have the fourth-best odds to win the title.

Predicting the floor for the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry and Kent Bazemore of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament

The floor for the Golden State Warriors could be a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

It is extremely difficult to imagine this talented squad missing the playoffs, given their personnel. Curry led the injured and hapless Warriors team to the eighth seed last season, which is technically a playoff berth in normal conditions. They were the only team with an above .500 record (39-33) not to make the postseason.

If Klay Thompson comes back at even 50% of his past self, the Golden State Warriors will fancy their chances of making the 2022 NBA playoffs. Stephen Curry is playing at an MVP level, and with a new and improved supporting cast, he is expected to put on another show next season.

It is not known if Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were the right choices for the Golden State Warriors. As mentioned earlier, they are young and inexperienced teenagers, and may not possibly contribute in a championship run.

The Golden State Warriors have 41 nationally televised games next season, which means a lot of tough matchups. The Nuggets, Lakers, Jazz and Suns are all going to a be a force next season, with the Mavericks, Blazers and Clippers making some noise as well. If the Warriors aren't at full strength, they might be looking at another underwhelming season.

Predicting the ceiling for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors bench celebrate after a win.

While all that we have mentioned above is true, if all the 'what ifs' work in the favor of the Golden State Warriors, there is little doubt they would make the NBA Finals or even win the championship. Granted, a lot has to go in their favor and possibly injuries to other stars as well because the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers are as stacked as they can be with multiple MVPs and future Hall of Famers.

Stephen Curry could win the MVP award in 2022; Draymond Green could win the DPOY; Klay Thompson could be an All-Star again, and the rest of the role players could be the best versions of themselves.

James Wiseman is expected to come back as a much-improved player, as he is reportedly training with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett in the offseason. Furthermore, Andrew Wiggins has the potential to make his first All-Star team next year.

He, in fact, got the seventh-most fan votes for Western Conference frontcourt players, with 771,737 votes for the 2021 All-Star game. However, he didn't make the All-Star team last season because the media gave him zero votes.

22 PTS from Moses Moody

18 PTS from Jonathan Kuminga



The @warriors rookies lead the way in their MGM Resorts #NBASummer League win! pic.twitter.com/6vOhc1zDYA — NBA (@NBA) August 14, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody might just contribute right away. Kuminga was arguably the best wing/ forward in the draft, and many are suggesting that Moody was a steal for the Dubs at 14th, as he is one of the most NBA-ready prospects.

The two Warriors rookies showed that in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and put the league on notice. They are hungry to learn from the Warriors' future Hall of Famers and contribute to a Championship run. They have said that their game will improve at a faster rate playing alongside the likes of Curry, Thompson and Green.

The Golden State Warriors will certainly be an interesting team to root for in the 2021-22 NBA season. They aren't going to sweep you off your feet from the get-go and may possibly even frustrate at times, but one thing we have learnt is that the Golden State Warriors remain a surprise and unpredictable unit.

Edited by Bhargav