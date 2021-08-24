Predicting the floor and ceiling for the New York Knicks in the 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks stunned the NBA last season as coach Tom Thibodeau and his players led the franchise back to the playoffs after an eight-year hiatus. Apart from the power three atop the Eastern Conference, the Knicks were the team to beat; they used their frustrating defense to clinch the fourth seed with a record of 41-31.

However, reaching the playoffs and facing the Atlanta Hawks with their plethora of scoring options was as far as the New York Knicks could go. Following that run, the Knicks had an offseason focused on continuing their momentum. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier were marquee signings, while key free agents such as Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks were re-signed.

However, will the Knicks be able to make a competitive push deeper into the playoffs this year? On that note, here's a look at what the floor and ceiling are for their roster ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

What is the floor for the New York Knicks in the 2021-22 NBA season?

New York Knicks introduce new signing Kemba Walker.

The New York Knicks were impressive in the NBA last season, and rightfully so. Thibodeau rebuilt a team that had missed the playoffs since 2013, and made them tough to beat, ranking third overall for defensive efficiency. However, when it did come to the postseason, the Knicks' frailties were laid bare. Without a strong showing from franchise player of the year, Julius Randle, they were easily beaten by the Atlanta Hawks.

Although they strengthened their backcourt this summer by bringing in Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, the Knicks chose not to bring in a superstar to pair with Randle. Or at least, they haven't yet. Perhaps they couldn't, but either way they still lack star power ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, relying instead on Walker staying fit and Fournier remaining consistent.

"It's the most unreal feeling. I can't really explain it. I can't really put into words how amazing this feeling is of being back home."



- Kemba Walker pic.twitter.com/BXepd4ak1V — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) August 17, 2021

The lack of star power was particularly evident when Trae Young and co. came to town and smoked the New York Knicks on their court twice. Atlanta simply had too many scoring options and an All-Star guard who stepped up on the big occasion. The Knicks, on the other hand, didn't have the effectiveness offensively to compete on the playoff stage, something they had struggled with before the postseason as well.

As a team, the Knicks scored 107 points per game last season (5th-lowest in the league), ranked in the bottom ten for field-goal percentage, and were second-bottom in assists. In the playoffs, their offense dropped off even more, scoring just 97 points in each contest against the Hawks while shooting at 39% from the field.

Randle was the only player last year for the New York Knicks to average more than 18 points per matchup, and nobody else dished out more than his tally of six assists per night too. Of course, bringing in Fournier and Walker should boost their offensive scoring. However, when they come up against equally strong defenses such as the Milwaukee Bucks or the Philadelphia 76ers or a menacing offense, of which there are plenty in the East, the Knicks could struggle.

Considering the same and the fact that the East is getting stronger with the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls making significant additions in the offseason, the New York Knicks could find it more challenging to repeat their fourth-place finish this season. While Thibodeau will have them well structured again, they could fall into the NBA's play-in tournament positions.

Their floor is likely no lower than eighth seed, though. They have a strong unit who are excellent defensively, but will need to improve in offense if they are to make a deeper run in the playoffs than they did in 2020-21.

How high is the ceiling for the New York Knicks this season?

New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle

Should they turn their offensive efficiency around, if Julius Randle has another All-Star campaign, and Kemba Walker stays fit, the New York Knicks could easily be among the best teams in the East. With the power that the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers have, the Knicks' ceiling is likely capped at fourth seed, though.

Where they could break through the ceiling is in the playoffs by making a similar run to that of the Atlanta Hawks, and they seem to have the players to do so this time.

Randle had an exceptional campaign last year, averaging 24 points, 10.2 rebounds and six assists per game. He shot at 41% from the three and 45% from the field. His two new teammates, Fournier and Walker, both put up more than 17 points per game last season, with the former also scoring 41% of his attempts from the deep.

If the New York Knicks are going to compete in the playoffs this year, it is going to be because of their new trio. Mitchell Robinson staying healthy would also be a big plus.

He was a player they desperately missed in the playoffs and who could help against the likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the paint. Robinson was averaging over eight points and as many rebounds per game before his injury, as well as 1.5 blocks and a steal per night.

At the defensive end, the New York Knicks were effective last season in stifling their opposition, something that is expected to continue this year if they want to finish as high as possible in the East.

Switching, swarming and rotating defense. #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure highlights how the Knicks have been working together on defense to propel them into the playoffs. The Knicks take on the Hornets at 1:00pm/et on NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/2wXfg4hkdE — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2021

The New York Knicks ranked inside the top five teams for opposition points in the paint, from fast breaks and from turnovers last campaign. They allowed the fewest points while forcing their opponents into the toughest shots; teams who played the Knicks last season had the lowest field-goal and three-point percentage.

Combining another strong defensive showing with improved scoring should allow the New York Knicks to finish as the fourth seed. However, they will have to improve both offensively and defensively if they wish to breach the first round of the playoffs.

