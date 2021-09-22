Predicting the floor and ceiling for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers have had tough luck the last three years in the playoffs. Whether it was finding their way without Jimmy Butler, a Kawhi Leonard dagger at the Game 7 buzzer, or drama from within, something has to give with the Philadelphia 76ers. Things are about to get very interesting in Philly as training camp opens in a week, and the question is, will Ben Simmons make his way to media day on September 27th, and then camp on September 28? Ben Simmons and the Philadephia 76er are obviously at an impasse, and whether Simmons plays or not, how will the season play out for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More NBA from me at The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team's training camp, league sources say. But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report.More NBA from me at marcstein.substack.com The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team's training camp, league sources say. But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report.



More NBA from me at marcstein.substack.com

Ladies and gentlemen, your Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia is a town of grit, hope and extreme fanaticism. When a player is drafted to the city, if the player fits a Philly spirit, that player can do no wrong until he does something wrong. Philly will give an athlete second, third and fifty-seven chances if that athlete shows a true effort they respect. When an athlete doesn't show effort, or shrinks in the moment, Philly wants nothing to do with him. It is a town recently coming off their first Super Bowl win in 2017, so a taste of success is not too far from a distant memory, and the thirst for Philadelphia 76ers basketball success has been stewing in the city since 1983.

It's time.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



That’s the best record of any starting 5 this season with at least 10 starts together. When Philly has its regular starting lineup (Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green , Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid), they are 27-5.That’s the best record of any starting 5 this season with at least 10 starts together. When Philly has its regular starting lineup (Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid), they are 27-5.



That’s the best record of any starting 5 this season with at least 10 starts together. https://t.co/yswTaMmJ0p

Another crushing Game 7 defeat

After the much dissected Game 7 loss at home to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, NBA fans wanted to know immediately what will come of Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. Fans saw a lack of effort from Simmons when it mattered most, and even if they don't know Ben Simmons personally, all they care about is what he does on the floor. They want him gone, and the fact that he is still in the Philadelphia 76ers fold, is a big time issue despite Ben Simmons' immense All-NBA talent. Joel Embiid is who the Sixers are banking on, and Philadelphia 76ers fans trust Embiid because fans know he will do whatever it takes to win basketball games.

What's next?

It's really hard to say what's next. Reports say that Ben Simmons will be a no-show for training camp. What's interesting is that the Philadelphia 76ers are the only team making more trades than the 77 transactions Daryl Morey executed in the 13 years he was in the same position with the Houston Rockets. That makes it very surprising that Ben Simmons is still with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Everyone thought Ben Simmons was gone from Philadelphia; that it was only a matter of time before his departure became a reality. Report after report about the alleged back and forth between the sides did nothing but frustrate Philadelphia 76ers fans, and trade scenarios are also a cause of frustration for the city. Fans, as entitled as they can be, simply want an end to the Ben Simmons saga. Many don't care about Ben Simmons' talent. All they see when their Philadelphia 76ers fan eyes close is an open dunk not dunked.

How was the offseason?

In addition to signing Joel Embiid to a four-year, $196 million deal, the Philadelphia 76ers made a bunch of lateral moves this offseason. Backup center Dwight Howard returned to the Los Angeles Lakers for the third time and was replaced with Andre Drummond (vet minimum), Danny Green was re-signed (two yrs/20 million) despite all the teams coveting the three and D guard. With Mike Scott no longer with the team, Georges Niang, a 6'7" forward, was signed (two yrs/6.8 million) to do what he does: hit threes at a 40% clip.

What if?

Daryl Morey and Elton Brand are quite the example of patience with Ben Simmons - at least publicly. Despite Simmons' reluctance and flat-out alleged refusal to no longer want to play for the Philadelphia 76ers, will either side extend an olive branch? Fans have seen workout vids, with Simmons shooting deep threes with all sorts of confidence.

Will Ben Simmons come in, change the narrative of his career and become the Hall of Fame-type player he's expected to be? Will Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid welcome back Simmons with apprehensive open arms and make this work? Tyrese Maxey is expected to have a bigger role with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, so if Simmons does come back, that's another scorer to take the pressure off Simmons if he's that reluctant to score. The player I'm most intrigued to see is Paul Reed. Reed seems like he's ready to become a capable player in the NBA.

BBall Paul, as he's known in Philly, was the G-League MVP as a rookie. The 6'9" second round pick (58) out of Depaul could see critical time on the floor. He had a 20/20 game in NBA Summer League, so Reed can score as well as bang down low.

He just needs the opportunity.

If Ben Simmons comes to training camp, faces the fan base accordingly, and really dedicates himself to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers will be right back at the top of the Eastern Conference. Many forgot Philadelphia was the number one seed in the East, so nothing says a considerable drop off will transpire -- unless Simmons doesn't show and this all becomes even more horrific than it already is. Fans will test Ben Simmons. They will not let up on him, yet, if Ben Simmons comes in and works hard, Philadelphia will love him once again.

Without Simmons, the 76ers are a different team missing a Lamborgini on the break who throws magical no-look passes and also dunks with the best of them when he wants to. The East is decidedly better than it has been top to bottom, and the Philadelphia 76ers better have a plan to hold off teams like New York, Miami, Boston, of course Atlanta, Boston, Indiana, etc. The Brooklyn Nets are the Philadelphia 76ers home opener opponent, so if that isn't throwing yourself in the fire, I don't know what is. Expect to see more minutes from Matisse Thybull. As great a defender as Ben Simmons is, Thybull might be better.

It remains to be seen if a void left by Simmons not potentially reporting to camp will affect the team in the negative. He's such a key piece on both ends that it will be difficult to replace the three-time All-Star. Despite all the soap opera damage that's been done to the team's reputation, something tells me it will all work out for the Philadelphia 76ers, so enjoy the ride, but you better also batten down the hatches.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar