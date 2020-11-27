Predicting the Miami Heat's Starting 5 for the 2020-21 NBA Season

The Miami Heat has a very successful 2019-20 campaign. The team defied all odds and reached the NBA Finals, a feat nobody expected to reach as the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference. They beat teams favored over them including the top seed Milwaukee Bucks led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Miami Heat look to repeat an appearance in the NBA Finals and their hustle, team effort and sharing of the ball overcame some tough matchups. The Miami Heat will certainly be a top Eastern Conference seed next season.

Miami Heat's predicted starting 5 for the 2020-21 season

The Miami Heat rookies had a brilliant postseason. Their selfless sharing of the ball and hustle led to a team functioning as a cohesive unit and their rookies were utilized for their strengths. A top-shooting backcourt of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson along with Kendrick Nunn playing a phenomenal season took the young Heat team to achieve great victories. Let's take a look at the predicted starting five of the Miami Heat.

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn

Kendrick Nunn

Kendrick Nunn had a brilliant rookie season. After going undrafted in 2018, he has started every game he played in for the Miami Heat in 2019-20 and was selected in the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2020. He averaged 15.3 points per game on 51 percent effective shooting.

He is also a good three-point shooter, averaging two made 3Ps a game on 35 percent shooting. He will grow alongside veteran Goran Dragic and has great chemistry with the other rookies.

Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson is another Miami Heat player who went undrafted in 2018. However, Miami Heat President Pat Riley's eye for talent has him as a starting guard in the lineup. Duncan Robinson is a lights-out shooter averaging almost 3.7 threes a game on a staggering 44 percent shooting. He is a spot-up catch-and-shoot shooter, with his shot release said to be less than a second.

Duncan Robinson made 7 threes tonight, setting a new record for 3PM by an undrafted player in an NBA Finals game. Previous was 6 3PM by Gary Neal in 2013. pic.twitter.com/8ciDaaYpt3 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 10, 2020

Robinson is a valuable part of the Miami Heat offense. He comes off screens to shoot and has developed a great passing aptitude. He is also great with moving without the ball, often cutting and running to find an open look. Robinson will likely start in the 2021 season as well.

Small Forward - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler

Said to be the leader of this squad, Jimmy Butler is the heart and soul of this Miami Heat team. He fits well in the Pat Riley system and mentors the young players - he is said to have improved Duncan Robinson's confidence in shooting during the playoffs. He leads the team to victory often shouldering the responsibility to score and create plays.

Jimmy Butler was phenomenal in the 2020 NBA Finals. He is the only player in NBA history, other than LeBron James, to have recorded two 30+ point triple-doubles in the NBA Finals. He is a great hustler with a no-lose mentality shown by his performance in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals where he played 47 minutes and led his team to a victory with 35 points, 11 assists, 12 rebounds, five steals and a block.

Power Forward - Meyers Leonard

Meyers Leonard

7-footer Meyers Leonard will be great at the power forward position for the Miami Heat roster. Leonard, along with Bam Adebayo, would be a powerful rim-protecting presence in the paint. Meyers Leonard can also stretch the floor as he is a good three-point shooter and can be valuable for setting high screens.

Meyers Leonard has the ability to locate cutters and shooters while setting screens, his passing along with spot-up shooting would be valuable for the Miami Heat in 2020-21.

Center - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo had the best season of his career in 2019-20 and was a first-time All-Star. The 6'9" center is considered small for his size but he makes up for it with his athletic ability. He had an All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2020 and has recorded some clutch blocks.

ANOTHER LOOK AT BAM ADEBAYO'S INCREDIBLE GAME-WINNING BLOCK! pic.twitter.com/RCzQ7FdLDR — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

He is one of the best centers in the NBA and last season he posted almost 16 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Adebayo recently signed a max contract with the Miami Heat is expected to be a star in this league for years to come.

