NBA Free Agency 2020: Grading every player LA Lakers acquired this offseason

The LA Lakers had a busy offseason, as the front office added some dynamic talent to the roster to help the team go back-to-back. Acquisitions such as Marc Gasol were made in NBA Free Agency 2020, while players like Dennis Schroder arrived through a trade. In this article, we grade all the players the LA Lakers acquired this offseason.

#1 Marc Gasol- A

Marc Gasol is one of the most experienced bigs in the league and was acquired by the LA Lakers in NBA Free Agency 2020. The former Toronto Raptors center will replace Dwight Howard. Gasol is also an upgrade on JaVale McGee, considering his all-round game.

Gasol is a capable shooter and a strong defensive anchor, who will allow the LA Lakers to stretch the floor and be versatile on offense. He is a former DPOY winner, and a smart acquisition by the LA Lakers, especially at his price.

#2 Dennis Schroder - A+

Dennis Schroder was arguably the best player off the bench last year. The diminutive point guard missed out on the Sixth Man of the Year award to the LA Clippers' Montrezl Harrell. Schroder was pivotal to the success of a young OKC Thunder team, and will now take his talents to Los Angeles, where he is expected to thrive.

Schroedr will provide the LA Lakers with a scoring punch and playmaking, especially in the clutch. It's safe to say the LA Lakers front office hit the mark with this impressive NBA trade.

#3 Montrezl Harrell - A

Adding last season' Sixth Man of the Year' is obviously a great move. What's even more impressive is that the LA Lakers did it on a team-friendly deal, worth 2-years and $19 million. Harrell is a much better option than JaVale McGee, the player he is replacing in the LA Lakers setup.

A pick and roll threat, Harrell will thrive alongside LeBron James and Dennis Schroder, two of the best passers in the league. A sturdy presence on the defensive end as well, expect Harrell to put up monster numbers next season.

#4- Wesley Matthews- A

LA Lakers fans were frustrated with veteran shooting guard Danny Green's shooting slump in last season's playoffs. Green's shooting fell off a cliff and cost the team a few games. He was also on an expensive deal worth $15 million per year, and it was imperative for GM Rob Pelinka to replace him.

In comes another veteran, Wesley Matthews, who had a solid year with the Milwaukee Bucks. A 3&D prototype player, Matthews will directly take Green's place in the starting lineup. He shot 36.4% from downtown last season and is a more reliable shooter than Green.

Matthews also has the ability to lock down the opposition's best guard, which makes this a brilliant acquisition by the LA Lakers in NBA Free Agency.

